System-On-Chip Market Size Worth $324.7 Billion By 2033 - Rising Demand For Smart & Power Efficient Electronic Gadgets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report includes comprehensive data and insights, validated by leading professionals and experts worldwide. It provides an analysis of the attractiveness of system-on-chip technology, categorized by type, end user, and region. These categories are assessed based on their growth rate (CAGR), size, and overall appeal. By analyzing current trends and future prospects, the report offers a clear understanding of market growth and potential development in the coming years. Newark, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global system-on-chip market is expected to reach USD 324.7 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period 2024- 2033. North America emerged as the largest market for the global system-on-chip market, with a 34.6% share of the market revenue in 2023. North America currently dominates the sstem-on-chip market due to the need for integrating CPU, graphics, and memory interfaces in a broad range of industries such as consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and automotive. Similarly, the market in North America and Europe is expected to be pushed by leading countries such as Canada, Italy, Spain, U.S., Germany, and France.

The advancements in system-on-chip (SoC) technology are transforming the way CPUs handle high-end applications such as Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Autodesk Maya. Previously, these applications required dedicated graphics cards, substantial RAM, and robust cooling systems. Traditional computers housed these essential components-RAM, storage, and network elements-separately on a motherboard, processing data in isolated steps before sending it to the CPU, a process that consumed significant time and resources.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 7.90% 2033 Value Projection USD 324.7 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Type, End-user, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. System-On-Chip Market Growth Drivers The need for smart and power-efficient electronic gadgets

Market Growth & Trends



System-on-chip (SoC) technology is now at the forefront of the future of computing. SoCs are integral to modern devices, including tablets, laptops, smartphones, and wearables. This technology condenses a computer's key components-such as the CPU, internal memory, and input/output ports-into a single, compact unit. The integrated multitasking capability of SoCs enables powerful processing on a smaller motherboard footprint.



Notably, SoCs are energy-efficient, requiring minimal power to operate, often functioning with internal batteries. This leads to lower power consumption and extended device performance.

With 25% of global SoC patents held by major tech players like Samsung, Qualcomm, Intel, Ericsson, and Huawei, the demand for SoC technology is poised for continuous growth. The focus on sourcing high-quality SoC components and maintaining top-tier consumer service will be crucial as this technology continues to evolve and shape the future of computing.



Leading companies in the industry include Toshiba Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Stmicroelectronics N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Nxp Semiconductors N.V. (Freescale Semiconductor, Ltd.), Mediatek Inc., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Limited, Apple Inc, among others which are offering greater opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.



The type segment is divided into the mixed-signal, analog signal & digital signals. The digital signal segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 35.2% in 2023. The end-user segment is divided into aerospace & defense, I.T. & telecommunication, automotive, industrial, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others. The consumer electronics segment dominated, with a market share of around 16.1% in 2023.



The COVID-19 pandemic badly hampered the global economy of the world. Numerous industries are impacted by the strict lockdown imposed by the government to stop the spread of the virus. The lockdown has temporarily or permanently shut down the necessary businesses and facilities, adversely affecting the supply chain process. The system on the chip market has also been led by the disrupted supply chains and the lack of raw materials needed to make the chips. Due to the severity and importance of the industrial problem, leading semiconductor players are concentrating on restoring the business continuity plans, maintaining cyber vigilance, and conveying technology advancements in reaction to the COVID-19 effects on the industry.



