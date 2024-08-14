Los Angeles Indian Dance Fest 2024 Presented By The Soorya Foundation Announces September 14 & 15 Indian Dance Fest Date

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The event will present dance companies bringing the beauty and grace of Indian classical dance to life on stage. Don't miss this vibrant celebration of culture!

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The general public is cordially invited to the Los Angeles Indian Dance Fest 2024, the most anticipated classical dance event in the city! Whether you're a seasoned dance enthusiast or simply curious about the rich traditions of Indian classical arts, this festival promises to be an unforgettable experience. Join us as we showcase award-winning dance companies from Los Angeles, Arizona, and India, bringing the beauty and grace of Indian classical dance to life on stage. Don't miss out on this vibrant celebration of culture and artistry!This prestigious event will showcase award-winning classical dance companies. The festival features stunning performances by local Indian dance schools, including:- Laya Naadham School of Music, Los Angeles- Kathak Kala Kendra, Chatsworth, Los Angeles- Soorya Ensemble, Canoga Park, Los Angeles- Nataraja Arts Academy, Simi Valley- SciArtsRUs, Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles- ShivaShakthi Natyalaya, Agoura Hills, Los AngelesWe will also be graced with performances by notable artists such as Ramya Ranganathan from Arizona, Namita Bodaji from Mumbai, and Hari and Chetana from Bangalore.Event Details:What: Los Angeles Indian Dance Fest 2024When: September 14th and 15th, 2024 at 3:30 PMWhere: TAXCO Theater, 7242 Owensmouth Ave, Canoga Park, CA 91303To RSVP / Tickets - Please visitSOORYA FOUNDATION FOR PERFORMING ARTS is a nonprofit organization founded in Los Angeles under the esteemed guidance of award-winning BharathaNatyam dancer, choreographer, musician, and Guru Sushma Mohan . The festival is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Department of Arts and Culture, and the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.

