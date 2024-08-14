Board Member And IFC Nominee Director Ria Pardede-Sidabutar Awarded The DCRO Institute Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ria Pardede-Sidabutar

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Ria Budiweni Sumiati Pardede-Sidabutar of West Java, Indonesia. She is the first woman in Indonesia to receive this global distinction.Ria serves as a commissioner at P.T. MBK Ventura in her capacity as an IFC Nominee Director which is engaged in microfinance using the Grameen bank model measured by its impact on the MBK mission of Women Empowerment. It has more than 1.4 million female customers and field employees, totaling more than eight thousand people scattered in more than 900 branches, all women. She is a former Partner at Dunamis Organization Services, a diversified company with a Franklin Covey Center (USA) license holder. Ria's responsibilities cover as a senior resource, senior consultant and trainer/facilitator, business team leader, in-house lawyer, president director of Dunamis HC, and independent commissioner at the Dunamis Organization Services company. Ria also has 35 years of experience as a banker at four banks, with management positions as independent commissioner; director of compliance, HR, legal and corporate affairs; chairman of the Audit Committee; chairman of the Risk Management Committee; and the NR Committee. She holds a Bachelor's in international law from the University of Indonesia and an MBA from DeMonfort University, UK.“It's my great pleasure to welcome Ria to our community of global credential holders,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "Her dedication to service and excellence in her work is clear, and the impact she is having on the organizations she serves and the people those organizations impact is immense. We look forward to her continued service across many realms."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“The DCRO Institute's Certificate in Risk Governance® program provided me with new insights and coverage of stakeholder engagement and the universe of enterprise risk exposures,” said Ms. Pardede-Sidabutar. I look forward to being a more effective board member and contributing value to my organization's sustainability and resilience in the VUCA journey ahead,” she continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

