Cyberrisk Alliance Launches Fact Or Fiction Webcast Series That Debunks Classic Cybersecurity Myths

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) today announced the launch of its new“Cybersecurity Fact or Fiction” webcast series, that identifies and debunks major myths in the cybersecurity industry. This fun and innovative series will provide a guide to cybersecurity practitioners of the biggest myths and question long-held beliefs about cybersecurity approaches and strategies and equip them with practical and actionable insights to help their organizations avoid costly mistakes based on misinformation.



The series, hosted by Adrian Sanabria, host of the Enterprise Security Weekly Podcast, and contributor to SC Media, will delve into the stated cybersecurity myth, discuss its origins and prevalence, and engage a panel of cybersecurity experts in a debate and discussion of how it can be busted”.



An outspoken researcher who doesn't shy away from“uncomfortable truths.” Sanabria writes extensively about the security industry and is a self-described optimist.



"While bad statistics and myths can seem harmless, they can lead to ineffective strategies or worse - an entire industry moving backwards instead of forward,” Sanabria said. "Debunking myths is an essential function for any industry that aims to improve over time, as cybersecurity does."



"The Cybersecurity Fact or Fiction series is a response to the calls for more open debate, and clear and reliable information in the cybersecurity sector," said Marcus Witte, Vice President of CRA Connect, CyberRisk Alliance's agency, research, and intelligence unit. "Our goal is to empower cybersecurity professionals with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and strengthen their security posture."



The Cybersecurity Fact or Fiction series will feature:



. Expert Discussions: Each episode will tackle a specific cybersecurity myth, with insights from cybersecurity experts, practitioners, and thought leaders.

. Valuable Content: Sponsors will benefit from featuring their thought leaders in these discussions, aligning their brand with thought leadership and gaining technical content that can be repurposed for various marketing initiatives.

. Interactive Engagement: Viewers will have the opportunity to vote on whether the myth was successfully busted, fostering a dynamic and participatory experience.



The issues discussed in each episode of the Cybersecurity Fact or Fiction series will be sourced, in part, from the engaged cybersecurity community on the SC Media website. The series will be available to the public on the CyberRisk TV YouTube channel and SC Media website.



About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and innovative events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, TECHEXPO Top Secret, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Cybersecurity Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, and LaunchTech Communications.



Learn more at .

Jessica Vose

CyberRisk Alliance

...