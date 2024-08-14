There Was New Powerful Flash In Sun

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new powerful X-level flare occurred on the side of the Sun facing the Earth, Azernews reports.

"There is a new X-level flare on the Sun - exactly on the Sun-Earth line. According to space tracking data, a new explosion of the highest score has been registered on the Sun, according to a preliminary estimate - level X1.1," the scientist said.

In early August, a magnetic storm passing on Earth reached a high level of G3, which is rated as "strong" on a monitoring scale of five indicators, where G5 is "extremely strong" and G1 is "weak".

This level means that there may be problems in energy systems on Earth, including false alarms in safety systems. Currently, there are risks of new outbreaks and emissions towards the planet.