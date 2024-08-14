There Was New Powerful Flash In Sun
8/14/2024 3:13:40 PM
A new powerful X-level flare occurred on the side of the Sun
facing the Earth, Azernews reports.
"There is a new X-level flare on the Sun - exactly on the
Sun-Earth line. According to space tracking data, a new explosion
of the highest score has been registered on the Sun, according to a
preliminary estimate - level X1.1," the scientist said.
In early August, a magnetic storm passing on Earth reached a
high level of G3, which is rated as "strong" on a monitoring scale
of five indicators, where G5 is "extremely strong" and G1 is
"weak".
This level means that there may be problems in energy systems on
Earth, including false alarms in safety systems. Currently, there
are risks of new outbreaks and emissions towards the planet.
