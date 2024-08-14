عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
There Was New Powerful Flash In Sun

There Was New Powerful Flash In Sun


8/14/2024 3:13:40 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new powerful X-level flare occurred on the side of the Sun facing the Earth, Azernews reports.

"There is a new X-level flare on the Sun - exactly on the Sun-Earth line. According to space tracking data, a new explosion of the highest score has been registered on the Sun, according to a preliminary estimate - level X1.1," the scientist said.

In early August, a magnetic storm passing on Earth reached a high level of G3, which is rated as "strong" on a monitoring scale of five indicators, where G5 is "extremely strong" and G1 is "weak".

This level means that there may be problems in energy systems on Earth, including false alarms in safety systems. Currently, there are risks of new outbreaks and emissions towards the planet.

MENAFN14082024000195011045ID1108555641


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search