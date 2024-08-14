South Korea And United States Conducted Live Firing Exercises
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The military of the Republic of Korea and the United States
conducted live firing exercises at a training ground 30 km south of
the border with the DPRK, Azernews reports.
The exercises took place from August 9 to 14, in addition to
shooting, the parties practiced maneuvering. About 320 people took
part in the training, and Apache attack helicopters were involved.
To check the coherence of the command of the parties, a joint
detachment was created, which included an American battalion from
an armored division.
This unit of the US Armed Forces arrived in the Republic of
Korea as part of the Pacific Fortitude exercise, designed to assess
the army's ability to quickly deploy personnel to a given point,
conduct exercises there and return to the place of permanent
deployment.
Earlier, the American battalion conducted separate independent
live-fire exercises in the Republic of Korea, which were attended
by crews of M1A2 Abrams tanks, M109-A6 Paladin self-propelled guns,
M2A3 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. The unit arrived in the
south of the Korean Peninsula at the end of July from a base in
Texas.
