Chinese Company Created Battery For Electric Vehicles With Charging In 10 Minutes
8/14/2024
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Zeekr brand, owned by Chinese Geely, introduced the Golden
Battery traction battery last December, which, in its chemical
composition, repeated the advanced Blade Battery developed by BYD.
The second generation of the Zeekr battery is capable of increasing
the charge from 10 to 80 percent in 10.5 minutes, and it is already
available to customers of the updated Zeekr 007 electric sedan,
Azernews reports.
Today the company began accepting orders for the updated Zeekr
001 and 007 of the next model year. The range of equipment was
revised, both cars received in most of them a more advanced
autopilot SEA Intelligent Driving 2.0 based on lidars and a pair of
Nvidia Orin X processors. Most importantly, the updated Zeekr 007
sedan in older trim levels began to be equipped with an advanced
traction battery Golden Battery, which, combined with an on-board
voltage of 800 V, is able to replenish the charge from 10 to 80
percent in 10 and a half minutes. This should be enough to cover a
distance of 482 km on the CLTC cycle.
CnEVPost explains that five minutes of charging is enough to
replenish 265 km of power reserve according to the conditional CLTC
cycle, and in 15 minutes you can replenish the power reserve by 582
km. In general, equipped with such a battery with a capacity of 75
kW/h, Zeekr 007 sedans are able to travel 688 km on a CLTC cycle
without recharging.
The new battery even surpasses the more expensive
three-component batteries combining nickel, manganese and cobalt in
terms of charging speed. The second generation Golden Battery
charges 30 percent faster than the first generation battery, which
gained a power reserve of no more than 500 km in 15 minutes of
charging. According to Zeekr, this traction battery holds the
record for charging speed among all commercially available
batteries. The updated Zeekr 001 has not yet received new
batteries.
