Chinese Company Created Battery For Electric Vehicles With Charging In 10 Minutes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Zeekr brand, owned by Chinese Geely, introduced the Golden Battery traction battery last December, which, in its chemical composition, repeated the advanced Blade Battery developed by BYD. The second generation of the Zeekr battery is capable of increasing the charge from 10 to 80 percent in 10.5 minutes, and it is already available to customers of the updated Zeekr 007 electric sedan, Azernews reports.

Today the company began accepting orders for the updated Zeekr 001 and 007 of the next model year. The range of equipment was revised, both cars received in most of them a more advanced autopilot SEA Intelligent Driving 2.0 based on lidars and a pair of Nvidia Orin X processors. Most importantly, the updated Zeekr 007 sedan in older trim levels began to be equipped with an advanced traction battery Golden Battery, which, combined with an on-board voltage of 800 V, is able to replenish the charge from 10 to 80 percent in 10 and a half minutes. This should be enough to cover a distance of 482 km on the CLTC cycle.

CnEVPost explains that five minutes of charging is enough to replenish 265 km of power reserve according to the conditional CLTC cycle, and in 15 minutes you can replenish the power reserve by 582 km. In general, equipped with such a battery with a capacity of 75 kW/h, Zeekr 007 sedans are able to travel 688 km on a CLTC cycle without recharging.

The new battery even surpasses the more expensive three-component batteries combining nickel, manganese and cobalt in terms of charging speed. The second generation Golden Battery charges 30 percent faster than the first generation battery, which gained a power reserve of no more than 500 km in 15 minutes of charging. According to Zeekr, this traction battery holds the record for charging speed among all commercially available batteries. The updated Zeekr 001 has not yet received new batteries.