Two Medics Killed As Russian Drone Attacks Hospitallers Vehicle In Kharkiv Region

In the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a vehicle of the Hospitallers medical battalion with an FPV drone, killing two volunteers and injuring three more people.

Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigations Department at the Main Directorate of the National in the Kharkiv Region, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the strike killed two medics -- a man and a woman -- who were in the vehicle.

"A civilian vehicle traveling in the same direction was also hit by an explosion from a Russian drone. There were three people there, and all of them were injured," Bolvinov said.

