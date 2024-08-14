War Update: 106 Clashes With Fiercest Fighting Underway In Pokrovsk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since day-start, Ukraine's forces have reported 106 combat engagements with Russian along the frontlines, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"The defense forces continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into Ukraine, and focus their efforts on disrupting their offensive plans. At this time, the number of combat clashes has increased to 106. The hottest area now in the Pokrovsk axis," the review says.

It is noted that the invaders continue actively employing aviation and artillery targeting the border areas of Sumy region. Areas near Bachivsk, Porozok, Boyaro-Lezhachi, and Prohres came under artillery fire. Hlukhiv was hit by an airstrike.

Kharkiv axis: Russian invaders stormed Ukraine's positions in the area of Vovchansk three times, and another battle is currently ongoing. Kozacha Lopan and Lyptsi were attacked with glide bombs.

Kupiansk axis: four times the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions in the areas of Lozova, Petropavlivka, and Synkivka. Two attacks were repelled, two skirmishes continue.

Lyman axis: the enemy attacked in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, and Terny. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been nine clashes in this direction, and the battle is still ongoing in the Nevske area. The situation is under control, the General Staff assured.

Siversk axis: the enemy has been trying to break through the defense lines, seeing a tough rebuff on the part of Ukraine's troops. In the vicinity of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, and Vyimka, the invaders tried 17 times to pish back Ukraine's defense units, and currently four clashes are ongoing.

Kramatorsk axis: the invaders launched four assaults near Chasiv Yar and Andriivka. Two battles continue.

Toretsk axis: the number of Russian attacks increased to 14. The enemy, supported by aviation, is attacking near New York, where Ukraine's defenders have repelled three assaults. Near Zalizne, Pivnichne, and Toretsk, nine attacks were repelled and two more are ongoing.

Pokrovsk axis: the enemy is intensively attacking the Ukrainian defenders, having launched 37 assaults in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Hrodivka, Zhelanne, Zelene Pole, Vodiane, Skuchne, Karlivka and Ptyche. The defense forces held back the onslaught, repelling 25 enemy attacks, while 12 battles are still ongoing. Vozdvyzhenka and Hrodivka were hit by glide bombs, while Oleksandropil was targeted by unguided aerial missiles.

Kurakhove axis: the invaders attacked, trying to advance near Kostiantynivka and Krasnohorivka, while the battle near Heorhiivka is currently ongoing.

Vremivka axis: Ukrainian troops are repelling two assaults in the direction of Vodiane, and four more Russian attempts to advance to Vuhledar and Vodiane brought them no success.

Orikhiv axis: the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to advance three times in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka, having faced a tough rebuff. The enemy also employed aviation against Lobkove.

Pryndiprovska axis: none of the four Russian attacks saw any gains.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 134 combat clashes took place at the front in the past day.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine