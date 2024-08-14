Kuwait Watchdog Backs Tech Use To Push Anti-Corruption Efforts
DOHA, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's anti-corruption watchdog on Wednesday said the use of cutting-edge technology is crucial to give impetus to anti-corruption efforts in the Gulf Arab region, saying such tools are a focal point of strategies to clamp down on the scourge.
Joining talks bringing together representatives from national anti-corruption bodies in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states in the Qatari capital Doha, the Kuwaiti watchdog's research department chief Haya Al-Sayer said such gatherings are tantamount to a platform for the exchange of knowhow on the matter.
Amid the gathering, Kuwait's Anti-Corruption Authority shared its experiences with employing technology as a tool to bring national anti-corruption strategies to fruition, she underlined, saying the use of such methods often results in success.
The pan-Gulf Arab gathering was organized by Qatar's anti-corruption watchdog as part of efforts to boost GCC-wide cooperation, while also allowing member states to share their knowledge with one another. (end)
