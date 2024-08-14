Finance Min. Affirms Private Sector's Role To Elevate Kuwaiti-Uzbek Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Dr. Anwar Al-Mudhaf affirmed on Wednesday the private sector's role in elevating the bilateral relations between the two nations.

This statement followed a meeting between Dr. Al-Mudhaf and Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, during Saidov's official visit to Kuwait.

Al-Mudhaf highlighted that the government's program includes pivotal projects and initiatives aimed at bolstering domestic and improving Kuwait's investment environment. These efforts are anticipated to attract more foreign capital to the country.

He expressed his satisfaction with the success of the Kuwaiti-Uzbek Business Forum and looked forward to further cooperation in the future.

Both ministers agreed that the inaugural session of the joint Kuwait-Uzbekistan ministerial committee, scheduled for November in Tashkent, presents an excellent opportunity to review work plans and proposals aimed at strengthening investment and trade relations between the two nations.

The statement also mentioned discussions about the strategic relationships between Central Asian countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, with anticipation for the second GCC-Central Asia summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan next year.

The meeting was attended by, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Sameeh Johar Hayat, and Ayub Yunusov, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kuwait.

