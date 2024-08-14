Saudi Senior Delegation In Kuwait Offering Condolences On Late Sheikh Salem
Date
8/14/2024 3:05:35 PM
(KUNA)
KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the Al-Sabah family received Wednesday the Saudi Arabian delegation.
Prince Turki bin Mohammad Al-Saud, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led a delegation representing King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud to offer their condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG). (end)
