Saudi Senior Delegation In Kuwait Offering Condolences On Late Sheikh Salem

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the family received Wednesday the Saudi Arabian delegation. Prince Turki bin Mohammad Al-Saud, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led a delegation representing King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud to offer their condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG). (end) res

