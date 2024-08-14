Representative Of UAE Pres. Offers Condolences On Late Sheikh Salem

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the family received Wednesday afternoon the envoy of the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan and his accompanying delegation. The Emirati official offered the UAE condolences on the late Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. (end) nha

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.