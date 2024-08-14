Amiri Diwan Expresses Gratitude To Mourners Of Late Sheikh Salem Al-Ali
Date
8/14/2024 3:05:15 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan expressed on Wednesday gratitude to those offering condolences over the late Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.
The Amiri Diwan added that the gratitude came on the behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Al-Sabah family. (end)
amh
MENAFN14082024000071011013ID1108555468
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.