Amiri Diwan Expresses Gratitude To Mourners Of Late Sheikh Salem Al-Ali

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan expressed on Wednesday gratitude to those offering condolences over the late Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Salem Al-Ali Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. The Amiri Diwan added that the gratitude came on the behalf of the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and the Al-Sabah family. (end) amh

