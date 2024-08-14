Lebanon's Parliament Speaker: Israeli Occupation Seeks Mideast War Not Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- The Israeli is seeking war in the Middle East not peace and this is evident in the cross borders assassination it carried out recently as well as the continuous massacres in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday.

During his meeting with US Presidential envoy Amos Hochstein and American Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson, Berri reiterated calls to end the 10-month Israeli aggression against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, stressing that his country was abiding by the UN 1701.

The 2006 resolution called for the full cessation of hostilities, the deployment of Lebanese forces to Southern Lebanon, parallel withdrawal of Israeli forces behind the Blue Line, strengthening the UN force (UNIFIL) to facilitate the entry of Lebanese Forces in the region and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River.

Meanwhile, Berri expressed deep concerns over the Israeli occupation recent military and political escalation that led to assassinations in Lebanon and Iran as well as daily massacres in the Gaza Strip, leading to the death of mainly children and innocent civilians.

Similarly, Najib Mikati -- Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister -- stressed during his meeting with Hochstein the necessity of forcing the Israeli occupation to end its hostilities and agree to a full ceasefire in addition to fully implementing UNSC resolution 1701.

On his part, Hochstein affirmed that efforts were on going in several capitals to find a diplomatic solution to the alarming situation in line with calls by President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and the Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad.

The discussion on efforts for a ceasefire and the exchange of hostages would be held in Doha on Thursday amongst concerned parties, he added, hoping that such talks would have a positive outcome on the situation the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.

On talks with Berri, Hochstein indicated that he discussed with the Lebanese official the efforts for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, expressing hopes that the deal would deescalate the situation in the region and Lebanon in specific. (end)

fz









MENAFN14082024000071011013ID1108555466