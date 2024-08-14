Frisco Tx Based Icode Inc, Childhood STEM Education Franchise Makes Inc. 5000 List For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An iCode Campus ready for a new day of classes and camps

Young girl learns coding through gamification through iCode after-school program.

Girl works on editing project at iCode School.

iCode Inc., a leading STEM education franchise, makes the 2024 Inc. 5000 list with 399% growth, ranking #1301 overall, #26 in Education, and #114 in Texas.

FRISCO, TX, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iCode Inc., a rapidly growing STEM education franchise , is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2024. Ranked at #1301 overall, #114 in Texas, #40 in the Dallas area, and #26 in Education, iCode's remarkable 399% growth over the past three years highlights the increasing demand for high-quality STEM education and innovative after-school programs across the United States.Founded with the mission to inspire and educate the next generation of technology leaders, iCode has quickly become a leader in the STEM education sector. Inc. Magazine's recognition solidifies iCode's position as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation, reflecting the effectiveness of its best-in-class curriculum and the dedication of its franchisees, instructors, and support teams.Innovation in STEM EducationiCode's success can be attributed to its comprehensive and engaging approach to STEM education. Unlike traditional learning environments, iCode provides a hands-on, project-based curriculum that empowers students to explore, create, and innovate. Whether through coding, robotics, game design, or other tech disciplines, students are encouraged to solve real-world problems, collaborate with peers, and think critically."Our inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire iCode community," said Abid Abedi, Founder and CEO of iCode. "We're proud to offer a learning experience that teaches students technical skills and prepares them for the future by fostering creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving abilities. This achievement motivates us to continue expanding our reach and impact."Expanding Reach Through Franchise GrowthWith a strong presence in the Dallas area and beyond, iCode has rapidly expanded its network of franchises, bringing its unique educational model to communities across the country. Each iCode campus offers a range of after-school programs designed to cater to students of various ages and skill levels, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to develop a passion for STEM.In addition to its core programs, iCode's STEM-related holiday and summer camps have become increasingly popular. These camps provide students with immersive, week-long experiences that delve into specific technology topics. These camps offer a fun and educational alternative during school breaks, allowing students to further explore their interests in a supportive and stimulating environment."Our franchisees are at the heart of our growth," added Abedi. "Their dedication to delivering high-quality STEM education and their commitment to their communities have been instrumental in our success. We're excited to continue our journey with them as we strive to make STEM education accessible to more students nationwide."Commitment to Quality and ExcellenceiCode's best-in-class curriculum is constantly evolving to stay ahead of the latest trends in technology and education. By partnering with industry leaders and educational experts, iCode ensures that its programs are relevant and cutting-edge. This commitment to excellence has earned iCode recognition as a trusted provider of STEM education, with programs that consistently receive high praise from parents, students, and educators alike.As part of its ongoing commitment to quality, iCode regularly updates its curriculum to incorporate new technologies and methodologies. This adaptive approach allows iCode to offer students a future-focused education that equips them with the skills needed to succeed in a rapidly changing world.Looking AheadWith its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list, iCode is poised to continue its rapid expansion and further cement its position as a leader in the STEM education industry. The company plans to open additional campuses in key markets across the country, bringing its innovative programs to even more students and communities."We're excited about the future of iCode and the impact we can make," said Abedi. "As we grow, we remain committed to our core values of providing exceptional STEM education, supporting our franchisees, and making a positive difference in the lives of students. We look forward to continuing our mission of empowering the next generation of innovators."About iCodeiCode is a leading STEM education franchise dedicated to inspiring and educating students through hands-on, project-based learning. With a focus on coding, robotics, and technology, iCode offers a range of after-school programs, camps, and workshops designed to equip students with the skills they need to succeed in the digital age. Founded in Frisco, TX, iCode has rapidly expanded its network of campuses across the United States, providing students with access to high-quality STEM education in a supportive and engaging environment.For more information about iCode and franchise opportunities in your area, visit icodefranchise

