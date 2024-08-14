Egypt Opens Market To Brazilian Bone-In Beef

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Brazilian reported on Tuesday (13) that Egypt has authorized Brazil to export bone-in meat to its market. Brazil already supplies Egypt with beef and live cattle, records of its trade balance with the Arab country year to date through July show.

The of Foreign Affairs of Brazil said the clearance was agribusiness' 91st opening this year, adding up to 169 across 56 destinations since the beginning of last year. In March this year, Egypt had opened up to sheep and goat meat products and offal from Brazil.

The ministry adds that Brazilian exports of agribusiness goods to Egypt grossed USD 1.73 billion in 2023, of which over USD 384 million were from meat exports, and in the first half of this year Brazil exported USD 1.31 billion worth of agricultural products to the country. The trade balance shows USD 160.7 millions worth of beef and USD 50 million worth of live cattle.

