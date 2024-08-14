Logicmonitor Recognized As A Visionary In The Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Observability Platforms, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LogicMonitor named a Visionary in the dynamic observability market

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMonitor , the leading SaaS-based Hybrid Observability powered by AI, today announces its recognition on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, named in the Visionary quadrant. As AI revolutionizes every organization, observability is more critical than ever, making credible data and trusted vendors essential. LogicMonitor believes this recognition underscores its commitment to innovation and its strategic vision to provide comprehensive observability solutions, empowering IT teams to achieve unparalleled visibility and insights into their IT infrastructure.

Achievements and key strengths

LogicMonitor believes it has significantly enhanced its LM Envision platform over the last year with new capabilities such as Edwin AI, a purpose-built, native GenAI tool that acts as a powerful ITOps teammate helping solve the most complex observability issues, and LM Cost Optimization for balancing performance with cloud costs. The company is confident that these innovations coupled with its dedication to hybrid observability reinforces a Visionary recognition focused on:



Scalability and optimized performance: LogicMonitor's platform delivers advanced monitoring capabilities that ensure efficient data handling and robust performance through real-time insights, automatic load balancing, and failover support. This comprehensive approach ensures a 99.9% SLA for platform availability.

Comprehensive container monitoring: LogicMonitor supports extensive monitoring for container environments, ensuring seamless integration and operation without the need for code changes, making it ideal for dynamic IT landscapes. Transparent pricing model: LogicMonitor offers a pricing structure that is both competitive and clear, suitable for a range of businesses from small enterprises to large MSPs, ensuring predictable costs and scalability.

"It's been an incredible year of high growth in customer bookings, adoption, and revenue. Now, we are thrilled to be recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms," said Christina Kosmowski, CEO of LogicMonitor. "We believe this validates LogicMonitor's goal of offering deep, actionable insights that empower enterprises to drive efficiency, optimize performance, and achieve their short- and long-term transformational goals."

LogicMonitor's customers echo this sentiment. "The value of LogicMonitor for our business is immense: we're able to cut back on costs by staying ahead of potential incidents and now, we're able to allocate more time innovating for our customers," said Bob Hogue, IT Architect, Coca-Cola Consolidated.

