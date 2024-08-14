FLANIGAN's REPORTS EARNINGS
Date
8/14/2024 2:46:22 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners
and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores,
announced results for the 13 weeks and the 39 weeks ended June 29, 2024.
The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and the 39 weeks ended July 1, 2023.
|
|
|
|
|
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 29, 2024
|
|
July 1, 2023
|
REVENUES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES
|
$
|
38,048,000
|
|
$
|
35,813,000
|
PACKAGE STORE SALES
|
|
|
10,292,000
|
|
|
8,791,000
|
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
|
|
|
428,000
|
|
|
466,000
|
RENTAL INCOME
|
|
|
|
278,000
|
|
|
252,000
|
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
|
|
|
56,000
|
|
|
50,000
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
|
|
$
|
49,102,000
|
|
$
|
45,372,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
|
|
$
|
1,121,000
|
|
$
|
1,605,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC AND DILUTED
|
|
$
|
$0.60
|
|
$
|
$0.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39 Weeks Ended
|
|
39 Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 29, 2024
|
|
July 1,
2023
|
REVENUES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES
|
$
|
108,962,000
|
|
$
|
101,962,000
|
PACKAGE STORE SALES
|
|
|
31,034,000
|
|
|
26,853,000
|
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
|
|
|
1,291,000
|
|
|
1,409,000
|
RENTAL INCOME
|
|
|
|
844,000
|
|
|
683,000
|
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
|
|
|
180,000
|
|
|
129,000
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
|
|
$
|
142,311,000
|
|
$
|
131,036,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
|
|
$
|
3,172,000
|
|
$
|
4,126,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC AND DILUTED
|
|
$
|
$1.71
|
|
$
|
$2.22
SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
MENAFN14082024003732001241ID1108555385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.