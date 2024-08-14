عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FLANIGAN's REPORTS EARNINGS


8/14/2024 2:46:22 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners
and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores,
announced results for the 13 weeks and the 39 weeks ended June 29, 2024.
The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and the 39 weeks ended July 1, 2023.








13 Weeks Ended


13 Weeks Ended





June 29, 2024

July 1, 2023

REVENUES:






RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

38,048,000

$

35,813,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

10,292,000

8,791,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

428,000

466,000

RENTAL INCOME


278,000

252,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

56,000

50,000

TOTAL REVENUES

$

49,102,000

$

45,372,000










NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO





FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$

1,121,000

$

1,605,000










NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE





BASIC AND DILUTED

$

$0.60

$

$0.86


























39 Weeks Ended

39 Weeks Ended





June 29, 2024

July 1,
2023

REVENUES:






RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

108,962,000

$

101,962,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

31,034,000

26,853,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

1,291,000

1,409,000

RENTAL INCOME


844,000

683,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

180,000

129,000

TOTAL REVENUES

$

142,311,000

$

131,036,000










NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO





FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$

3,172,000

$

4,126,000










NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE





BASIC AND DILUTED

$

$1.71

$

$2.22

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

MENAFN14082024003732001241ID1108555385


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search