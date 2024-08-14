(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

flax seeds market

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.50 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 15.42% during the forecast period. Growing awareness about benefits of flaxseeds is driving market growth, with a trend towards wide reach through organized retailing. However, fluctuating prices of flaxseeds and product recall poses a challenge. Key market players include

AgMotion Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Bradley Caldwell Inc., BTL Herbs and Spices Pvt. Ltd., CanMar Foods Ltd., Eastmade Spices and Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Gingerly Naturals P. Ltd., Global Resource Direct LLC, Grain Millers Inc., Healthy Food Ingredients LLC, Howe Seeds, KRBL Ltd., Linwoods Health Foods, Merck KGaA, Mother Herbs P Ltd., Mr Fothergills Seeds Ltd., Pragati Agribiz Pvt. Ltd., Satva Industries, and TA Foods Ltd..







Flax Seeds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.42% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1500.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.09 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Canada, Germany, and India Key companies profiled AgMotion Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Bradley Caldwell Inc., BTL Herbs and Spices Pvt. Ltd., CanMar Foods Ltd., Eastmade Spices and Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Gingerly Naturals P. Ltd., Global Resource Direct LLC, Grain Millers Inc., Healthy Food Ingredients LLC, Howe Seeds, KRBL Ltd., Linwoods Health Foods, Merck KGaA, Mother Herbs P Ltd., Mr Fothergills Seeds Ltd., Pragati Agribiz Pvt. Ltd., Satva Industries, and TA Foods Ltd.

Market Driver

Organized retailers, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, have become the primary distribution channels for superfoods like flax seeds. Supermarkets cater to a significant portion of consumers' food needs, offering nutritious and affordable options. With population growth and increasing urbanization, particularly in countries like India, the demand for supermarkets is rising. Major retailers, such as Reliance Fresh, Aditya Birla Retail, Food World, Spencer's, Walmart, and JD, play a crucial role in supplying fresh foods, including flax seeds. The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted consumer shopping behavior, leading to a surge in online orders from supermarkets. Retailers are investing in omnichannel offerings to cater to evolving consumer preferences and retain customers. For instance, JD opened its first omnichannel supermarket in China in April 2021. This trend of wide market reach through organized retailing is expected to fuel the growth of the global flax seeds market.

Flax seeds are trending in the nutrition-rich product market due to their rich nutrient profile. They contain essential omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, protein, phosphorus, potassium, and antioxidants. The seeds are used in various forms, including oil, whole flax seed, powder, and capsules. The bakery industry and bakery product manufacturers use flax seeds to enhance texture and nutritional value in pancakes, bread, and breakfast cereals. Flax seeds are also popular in pet food and vegan population's diets. However, excessive consumption may lead to adverse health effects like bowel obstructions and sodium imbalance. It's crucial to note that whole flax seeds have a toxicity risk if not properly ground before consumption. Flax seeds are also used in animal feed and as an ingredient in snacks. The seeds' nutrients, including amino acids and minerals, contribute to nerve functions, blood pressure regulation, and stroke prevention. Flax seeds' oil and capsules are popular for their blood thinning properties and potential cancer-fighting benefits.

Market

Challenges



The flax seeds market has experienced significant raw material cost increases due to a supply-demand imbalance. This price hike not only raises manufacturing costs but also decreases profit margins for vendors. To remain competitive, manufacturers explore cheaper alternatives. Suppliers hold the power to set competitive and varying prices. For instance, US flax seed prices jumped from around USD8.0/bushel (bsh) in September 2020 to nearly USD20/bsh in May 2021. Proper handling of raw materials is crucial to ensure product safety and quality, as regulatory authorities can shut down businesses and recall products for consumer safety concerns. Manufacturing and packaging defects further hinder market growth. The Flaxseeds market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing consumer inclination towards functional foods and their health benefits. Flaxseeds, also known as Linseed, are rich in essential amino acids, fiber, and healthy fats, including omega-3 fatty acids. They are a popular alternative to eggs in baked goods and can be used as a food preservative in various food products. However, challenges exist in the market. For instance, the high carbohydrate content in flaxseeds may limit their use in

low-carb diets. Additionally, their use in confectionery products and ice creams may increase calorie intake. High cholesterol levels in some individuals may also limit their consumption due to the presence of fats. Flaxseeds are beneficial for human health, reducing the risk of heart diseases and diabetes. They are also used in animal feed, particularly for horses and dogs, for their nutritional benefits. Flaxseed meal, flaxseed oil, and flaxseed powder are popular forms of flaxseeds used in various food products, including energy bars, muffins, and juices. Industrial flax seeds are used in the production of functional ingredients, such as flaxseed oil and meal, for use in food products and as a source of fiber in human consumption. Flaxseed oil is also used as a healthy oil alternative in cooking and as a hair growth supplement. Despite these benefits, challenges remain. For instance, flaxseeds may interact with certain medications, such as those used to treat depression. Additionally, their use as a food preservative may limit their shelf life in some food products. Overall, the Flaxseeds market is expected to continue growing due to their numerous health benefits and increasing consumer awareness of their nutritional value. However, challenges related to their high carbohydrate content, interaction with certain medications, and use as a food preservative may limit their growth potential.

Segment Overview



This flax seeds market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Food and beverages

1.2 Animal food 1.3 Others



2.1 Ground flax seeds 2.2 Whole flax seeds



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Food and beverages- The global flax seeds market is projected to witness significant growth in the food and beverage segment during the forecast period. Flax seeds are increasingly used as a functional ingredient in various food and beverage applications due to their nutritional benefits. These seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, making them an ideal addition to foods and beverages. In the food industry, flax seeds are used as a raw snack and as an additive in juices, pasta, smoothies, yogurt, cereals, salads, and sports nutrition products. Flaxseed powder can be added to ice creams, juices, and snacks to enhance their nutritional value. In the baking industry, flax seeds are used in bakery and confectionery products such as cookies, bread, and energy bars, as well as in pasta. Whole flax seeds are added to baked products to improve texture, while ground flax seeds are recommended for their health benefits. Flax seeds can also be used to prepare porridge and puddings, added to baked goods, used as a substitute for eggs or oils in certain recipes, and mixed with liquids to create healthy drinks. The food and beverage segment's growth is attributed to the increasing demand for healthy food options globally.

Research Analysis

Flax seeds, also known as linseeds, are a popular edible crop rich in essential nutrients. They come in two forms: flaxseeds and flaxseed oil. Flax meal is the byproduct of flaxseed processing. Both flaxseeds and flaxseed oil are valuable sources of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, proteins, and various minerals like calcium. Flaxseeds are used for human consumption as a healthy addition to meals, while flaxseed oil is used for cooking and as a dietary supplement. Flaxseeds also serve as an essential ingredient in animal feed and industrial applications. The seeds are also rich in antioxidants, which help prevent heart diseases, diabetes, and cancer. Quinoa seeds are sometimes mistakenly referred to as flax seeds, but they are not related. Flaxseed exports have been increasing due to their numerous health benefits and growing demand.

Market Research Overview

Flax seeds, also known as linseeds, are a rich source of essential nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and various minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium. They are commonly used in human consumption, particularly in the bakery industry for making bread, pastries, and baked goods like muffins, cookies, and pancakes. Flax seeds are also used as an egg alternative in vegan and vegetarian diets. Flax seeds are also used in animal feed and as industrial seeds. They are a popular ingredient in functional food and beverages, including breakfast cereals, energy bars, juices, and ice creams. Flax seeds are known for their blood pressure-lowering properties and are used as a natural blood thinner. They have been linked to a reduced risk of heart diseases, stroke, and certain types of cancer. Despite their numerous health benefits, flax seeds can have adverse health effects in some cases. They may cause bowel obstructions if consumed in large quantities due to their high fiber content. They may also interact with certain medications, such as blood thinners, and may not be suitable for individuals with sodium sensitivity or kidney disease. Flax seeds come in various forms, including whole seeds, flax meal, flaxseed oil, and flaxseed powder. They are rich in essential amino acids, making them a valuable source of protein for humans and animals. They are also used as a food preservative and in the production of functional ingredients for various food products. Flax seeds are also used in pet food and as a supplement for horse and cat health. They are rich in fiber, which aids in digestion and supports healthy nerve functions. Flaxseed oil is used as a healthy oil and is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for heart and brain health. Flax seeds are also rich in antioxidants, which help protect the body against damage from free radicals. They are also used in the production of capsules and tablets for easy consumption. The texture of flax seeds makes them an excellent addition to snacks and can be used in the production of confectionery products. Despite their numerous health benefits, flax seeds can have toxicity issues if not stored properly or consumed in large quantities. It is essential to consume flax seeds in moderation and ensure they are stored in a cool, dry place to maintain their freshness and nutritional value. In conclusion, flax seeds are a nutrient-rich and versatile ingredient used in various industries, including food and animal feed. They offer numerous health benefits, including heart health, improved digestion, and cancer prevention. However, they must be consumed in moderation and stored properly to avoid adverse health effects.

