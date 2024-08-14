Silo Pharma Expands Development Agreement With Sever Pharma For Novel Ketamine Implant Therapeutic

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SP-26 dissolvable ketamine-based injectable implant targets chronic pain and fibromyalgia

Sever Pharma to scale-up extrusion processes and continue analytical testing for non-opioid

SARASOTA, FL, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the“Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel formulations and drug delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, today announced a new agreement with Sever Pharma Solutions for scale-up extrusion of the Company's SP-26 ketamine-loaded implant therapeutic targeting fibromyalgia and chronic pain. In addition, Sever Pharma Solutions will continue with analytical testing of the ketamine hydrochloride (ketamine HCL) polymer implants using the optimal time-released, dose-controlled formulation previously selected by Silo for continuing pre-clinical studies.

“Sever Pharma Solutions has been our partner for earlier production of the ketamine implants and validation of the delivery system through successful assay testing,” said Silo CEO Eric Weisblum.“We are pleased to continue our collaboration as we move forward with further pre-clinical testing of our novel non-opioid chronic pain therapeutic. This process is expected to bring Silo closer to selecting the optimal final dosage and formulation in SP-26 to be utilized in animal studies

If clinically successful, SP-26 could qualify for the FDA's streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for drug approval.

About SP-26

Silo's SP-26 is a ketamine-based injectable dissolvable polymer implant for the treatment of chronic pain and fibromyalgia. The subcutaneous implant is being designed to safely regulate dosage and time release of the pain-relieving treatment.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug delivery systems. The Company's lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo's two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). Silo's research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with universities and independent laboratories. For more information, visit and connect on social media at LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words“could”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“estimate”,“expect”,“may”,“continue”,“predict”,“potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or“the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company's technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company's customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company's products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Contact

800-705-0120

...