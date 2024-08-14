KCC X CJ Showcase Film By Aspiring Korean Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -August 30 at the KCC-







OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Korean Cultural Centre Canada (KCC), in collaboration with the CJ Cultural Foundation, is excited to announce the upcoming short film screening event 'STORY UP Shorts in CANADA', taking place on Friday, August 30. The programme has been designed to introduce the works of aspiring Korean directors to North American audiences, featuring outstanding short films that demonstrate innovative direction and compelling storytelling.



The special screening will take place on Friday, August 30, 2024, at the KCC, Ottawa. The event will feature three critically acclaimed films:



Light It Up at 2 AM (2022, YOO Jong-seok): Winner of the Best Short Film Award at the 43rd Blue Dragon Award, this film is based on the 1995 arson incident at the Gyeonggi Women's Technical Academy, offering a poignant reflection on a tragic moment in modern Korean history.

Slaughter (2023, YOON Do-Yeong): Recipient of the Special Jury Prize for Korean Competition at the 41st Busan International Short Film Festival, this film tells the gripping story of a protagonist attempting to rescue an emaciated cow from a slaughterhouse. Forest of Echoes (2023, LIM Yoo-Ri): Invited to the 'La Cinef' section at the 77th Festival de Cannes, <Forest of Echoes> follows the story of a young girl who flees into a forbidden forest to escape drunken youths, distinguished by its eerie and tension-filled direction.



As a special highlight, the screening will include a 'Directors Talk' session, featuring director Lim of <Forest of Echoes>. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear directly from Lim about the planning and creative vision behind <Forest of Echoes>.

The Korean Cultural Centre Canada is proud to present this event as part of its ongoing efforts to introduce the works of talented Korean directors to Canadian audiences. "This screening is an excellent opportunity to witness the potential of these rising filmmakers," said a spokesperson for the Centre. "We are committed to supporting these directors and their works as they make their mark on the international stage."

In addition, a representative from CJ Cultural Foundation expressed their commitment to ongoing collaboration with the KCC, stating,“We will continue to support the next generation of Korean directors in their efforts to gain prominence on the global stage.”

The event is free to participate, and information on viewing and reservations can be found on the KCC website at canada.korean-culture.org .

- Date: August 30 (Fri), 2024, 19:00 (ET)

- Location: Korean Cultural Centre Canada (150 Elgin Street, Unit 101, Ottawa, Ontario K2P 1L4)

Contact: PARK, Hyemin (...)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at