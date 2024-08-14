Beachway New Jersey Expands Access To Quality Care With New In-Network Contract With Unitedhealthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Beth PensabenePRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beachway New Jersey, a premier provider of comprehensive behavioral and addiction treatment services, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an in-network agreement with UnitedHealthcare. This partnership represents a significant milestone in Beachway New Jersey's commitment to making high-quality, compassionate care accessible to more individuals and families across the state of New Jersey.Under this new contract, patients covered by UnitedHealthcare will now have in-network access to Beachway New Jersey's full spectrum of services, including intensive outpatient programs, and aftercare planning. The agreement is set to take effect immediately, enabling those with UnitedHealthcare insurance to receive the specialized care they need with reduced financial barriers.Expanding Access to Essential CareBeachway New Jersey has long been dedicated to helping individuals struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. By becoming an in-network provider with UnitedHealthcare, one of the largest health insurance carriers in the country, Beachway New Jersey can now offer its services to a broader population in need of comprehensive treatment options."We are thrilled to partner with UnitedHealthcare to expand access to our services," said Beth Pensabene, Executive Director of Beachway New Jersey. "This agreement underscores our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality care to more people across New Jersey. We understand the importance of removing barriers to treatment, and this partnership allows us to help even more individuals on their journey to recovery."About Beachway New JerseyBeachway New Jersey is known for its personalized, holistic approach to addiction treatment. Located in a serene and supportive environment, the facility offers a range of evidence-based therapies designed to address the root causes of addiction and promote lasting recovery. The multidisciplinary team at Beachway New Jersey is composed of experienced clinicians, therapists, and support staff who work collaboratively to ensure each patient receives the individualized care they deserve.About UnitedHealthcareUnitedHealthcare is a division of UnitedHealth Group, a diversified health and well-being company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, serving millions of people across the country.For More InformationFor more information about Beachway New Jersey's services and the new in-network agreement with UnitedHealthcare, please visit or contact our admissions team at 201-254-8440 or ....

