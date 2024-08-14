(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 168 Percent, Reliable Services Ranks No. 2979 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

- Jason DentonFRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that Reliable Technology Services ranks No. 2979 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“We are thrilled to announce Reliable Technology's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses for 2024. We owe much of our success to our uniquely crafted culture of excellence, client-first service, and our selective recruitment of thoroughly vetted, top-tier talent. In 2007 we set out to form an exceptional organization that would truly disrupt the technology services market, break stereotypes, and build upon the success of businesses that we partner with to support their technology needs,” said Reliable Technology Founder, Jason DentonThe Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“The response and demand for our level of service is overwhelming, which has positioned us to curate clients from a pool of growth-oriented businesses that genuinely recognize the value of investing in technology. We offer our most sincere thanks to our clients and our employees, as this acknowledgement by Inc. 5000 of Reliable Technology's achievements is unquestionably attributable to them,” added Jason Denton, Founder of Reliable Technology.About Reliable TechnologyFor the last 17 years, Reliable Technology Services has been addressing the critical needs of small and global companies to plant the seed for a secure future.Melinda and Jason Denton founded Reliable Technology Services in 2007 with a mission to provide cyber security, and superior technology solutions for complex business problems, and to be a key player in the success of others. Reliable Technology Services has employed a team of the best and brightest technology engineers. Every individual on the Reliable team are professional, knowledgeable, and will speak to you without "geek speak".What makes Reliable Technology Services unique, is that when you call us, you'll have a live answer from someone on our staff. Go ahead, give a try. You will never get put into a call queue or speak to a recorded answering attendant. Receiving a response on a ticket won't go days or weeks without an update, you will receive a response to critical issues or cyber security incidents within 30-minutes (even after business hours).The Reliable Technology's primary goal is to provide immediate cyber security incident response, and reliable IT support for businesses of every size to support their continued success and healthy growth.We are a local, Texas based tech firm serving a nationwide clientele, with global reach.

