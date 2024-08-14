Motorcycle Missions Achieves 8 Major Wins At Sturgis 2024, Showcasing Veteran And First Responder Talent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) STURGIS, SD, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Motorcycle Missions, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans and first responders overcome PTSD and other challenges through motorcycle therapy, has returned from a successful week at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, held from August 2-9.

The team, which included Veterans Nathan Schultz and Michael Angerstein, USMC Veteran John Lawton, Motorcycle Missions Founder Krystal Hess, and President Darin Chartier, brought home numerous awards and accolades for their outstanding builds and contributions to the veteran and first responder communities.

On Saturday, August 3rd, Motorcycle Missions kicked off the week with a first-place win for Modern Bobber at the Schools Out Chopper Show, hosted at the legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip. The award-winning Harley Davidson Rigid was built by Colorado Veterans and Law Enforcement, highlighting the collaborative spirit and craftsmanship of the Motorcycle Missions team.

The following day, Sunday, August 4th, Motorcycle Missions and All Kids Bike were honored with first place at the Flying Piston Benefit, held at the Buffalo Chip's Big Engine Bar. Later that day, the organization was recognized for its impactful work with veterans and first responders at Cycle Source's Sturgis Custom Bike Show, hosted at the Iron Horse Saloon.

Indian Motorcycle, a proud sponsor of Motorcycle Missions, provided bikes for the team to enjoy ascenic ride through the Black Hills on Monday, August 5th. Veterans Michael Angerstein and John Lawton, along with Krystal Hess, rode to iconic landmarks such as Mount Rushmore, Needles Parkway, and Iron Mountain Road on Indian FTRs and Scouts, embodying the spirit of freedom and healing that motorcycle therapy brings.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Krystal Hess had the distinct honor of ushering in sixteen years of the Biker Belles at their luncheon, followed by a stunning photo shoot of the team's bikes with the help of a Bell 429 Helicopter provided by Bell Flight.

Wednesday, August 7th, was an extraordinary day for Motorcycle Missions, as they brought home an impressive four awards. The team won Second Place Bobber for Build 13 HD Rigid and Best Touring for Build 15 Performance Bagger at the Pretty Fast Bike Show. Additionally, they secured First Place Performance for Build 15 and the Choice Award for Build 13 HD Rigid at Bike Show Mafia's All-Class Bike Show.

The success continued on Thursday, August 8th, with Motorcycle Missions winning Second Place in the Over 1000cc Custom Radical Class for Build 13 and First Place in the Bagger & Touring Class at the Rat's Hole Bike Show, solidifying their reputation as a top contender in the custom motorcycle scene.

To conclude their remarkable week, Krystal Hess and Michael Angerstein rode through the breathtaking Badlands on Friday, August 9th, marking the end of their journey before heading back to Texas.

Motorcycle Missions extends its heartfelt gratitude to State Farm, Paul Yaffe, Deadwood Custom Cycles, Indian Motorcycle, JP Cycles, Bell Flight, and Motorcycle Safety Lawyers for their unwavering support and making this week a memorable and victorious experience.

For more information about Motorcycle Missions and their ongoing efforts to support veterans and first responders, please visit .

Media Contact:

Krystal Hess

Founder, Executive Director

MOTORCYCLE MISSIONS

512-589-5468

...

About Motorcycle Missions:

Motorcycle Missions is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans and first responders overcome PTSD and other obstacles through motorcycle building and riding therapy. By providing a sense of community, purpose, and achievement, Motorcycle Missions empowers individuals to take control of their lives and create a positive future.

Krystal Hess

Motorcycle Missions

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube