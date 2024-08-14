MPC Capital: Invitation To The Earnings Webcast On August 22, 2024 For The Publication Of The Half-Year Financial Report
Invitation to the earnings webcast on August 22, 2024 for the publication of the half-year financial report
Hamburg, August 14, 2024 - MPC Capital AG (ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an investment manager and service provider in the maritime and energy infrastructure sector, will publish its half-year financial report 2024 on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. CEST.
A webcast for the investment community will take place on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. CEST. CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr. Philipp Lauenstein will present the Group results for the first six months of 2024 and give an update on the Group strategy. The webcast will be held in English.
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. A recording of the webcast will be published on the company's website afterwards. The webcast presentation will be available on August 22, 2024 from 08:30 CEST on the website:
H1 webcast information:
Date:
22 August 2024
Time:
8:30 a.m. CEST
Duration:
60 minutes incl. Q&A
Sign up for and access the webcast here:
-p
Contact
MPC Capital AG
Stefan Zenker
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone +49 40 38022 4347
Email: ...
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
