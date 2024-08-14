MPC Capital: Invitation to the earnings webcast on August 22, 2024 for the publication of the half-year financial report

EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Conference

MPC Capital: Invitation to the webcast on August 22, 2024 for the publication of the half-year report

Invitation to the earnings webcast on August 22, 2024 for the publication of the half-year financial report

Hamburg, August 14, 2024 - MPC Capital AG (ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an manager and service provider in the maritime and energy infrastructure sector, will publish its half-year financial report 2024 on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. CEST.

A webcast for the investment community will take place on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. CEST. CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr. Philipp Lauenstein will present the Group results for the first six months of 2024 and give an update on the Group strategy. The webcast will be held in English.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. A recording of the webcast will be published on the company's website afterwards. The webcast presentation will be available on August 22, 2024 from 08:30 CEST on the website:

H1 webcast information:

Date:

22 August 2024

Time:

8:30 a.m. CEST

Duration:

60 minutes incl. Q&A





Sign up for and access the webcast here:





Contact

MPC Capital AG

Stefan Zenker

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Phone +49 40 38022 4347

Email: ...





