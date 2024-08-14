Original-Research: Verve Group SE (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Original-Research: Verve Group SE - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Verve Group SE Company Name: Verve Group SE ISIN: SE0018538068

Reason for the research: Recommendation: Kaufen from: 14.08.2024 Target price: €5,40 Target price on sight of: 12 Monate Last rating change: - Analyst: Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 4,90 auf EUR 5,40.



Zusammenfassung:

Verve hat vorläufige Q2-KPIs veröffentlicht, die deutlich über unseren Prognosen und dem Konsens lagen. Der Umsatz stieg im Juni-Quartal um 27%, angetrieben durch einen Anstieg der Zahl der großen Softwarekunden um 33% J/J auf 851. Der Anstieg des AEBITDA war mit 37% noch stärker. Die Q2-Performance veranlasste Verve, ihre Prognose für 2024 anzuheben, die nun einen Umsatz von €400 Mio. bis €420 Mio. und ein AEBITDA von €125 Mio. bis €135 Mio. vorsieht (vorher: €380 Mio. bis €400 Mio.; €115 Mio. bis €125 Mio.). Im Sommer dieses Jahres überraschte Verve mit der Übernahme der US-amerikanischen Jun Group. Die Anleger zeigten sich zunächst unbeeindruckt von der Übernahme, doch etwa eine Woche nach der Ankündigung verzeichneten die Verve-Aktien einen beträchtlichen Kursanstieg um etwa 60%. Wir werten dies als ein Zeichen dafür, dass die Equity-Story endlich Anklang findet bei den Anlegern, die durch die gestrigen Nachrichten weiter ermutigt werden dürften. Unsere rekalibrierten Prognosen ergeben ein Kursziel von €5,40 (zuvor: €4,90). Wir stufen die Verve-Aktie weiterhin mit Kaufen ein.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 4.90 to EUR 5.40.



Abstract:

Verve published preliminary Q2 KPIs well above FBe and the street. Sales rose 27% in the June-Quarter spurred by a 33% Y/Y jump in large software clients to 851. Earnings were even stronger with AEBITDA climbing 37%. The Q2 beat prompted Verve to up its 2024 guidance to sales of €400m to €420m and AEBITDA of €125m to €135m (old: €380m to €400m; €115m to €125m). Earlier this summer, Verve surprised with the takeover of US-based Jun Group. Investors were initially nonplussed by the deal, but the stock caught a bid about a week after the announcement, which sent Verve shares some 60% higher. We see this as a sign that the equity story is finally resonating with investors, who should be further cheered by yesterday's news. Recalibrated FBe points to a €5.4 TP (old: €4.9). We are Buy-rated on Verve.



