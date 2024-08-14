Indian Textile Industry Collaborates With ILO To Improve Labour Standards In Cotton Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 14 (KNN) The Confederation of Indian Textile (CITI) has partnered with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to enhance labour practices in India's cotton industry.

This collaboration aims to address longstanding concerns about child labour and other substandard working conditions in cotton production.

The initiative will implement ILO's Fundamental Principles and Rights to Work (FPRW) on a pilot basis in key cotton-growing districts of Madhya Pradesh throughout 2024.

These principles focus on five critical areas: freedom of association and collective bargaining, elimination of child and forced labour, non-discrimination, and promotion of safe working environments.

CITI Secretary General Chandrima Chatterjee emphasised the dual benefits of this program, stating, "By ensuring that our cotton is produced under fair and dignified conditions, we not only uplift our farmers but also enhance the reputation of Indian cotton on the global stage."

India, the world's second-largest cotton producer and consumer, has approximately 6.5 million cotton farmers across 11 states.

The average landholding is 1.26 hectares, with women comprising 40 per cent of cotton farmers-one of the highest percentages globally.

The cotton industry's labour practices have faced international scrutiny, particularly from countries like the United States, potentially impacting India's export potential for raw cotton, textiles, and garments.

This new initiative seeks to address these concerns and improve working conditions throughout the cotton value chain.

The program's success could have significant implications for India's cotton industry, its global reputation, and the livelihoods of millions of farmers and workers involved in cotton production.

(KNN Bureau)