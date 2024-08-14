Mass Appeal India Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary With Major Expansion

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India As a pioneering force in the Indian Hip Hop scene, Mass Appeal India proudly marks a significant milestone celebrating five years of unparalleled contribution to the industry. Since 2019, the powerhouse label has shaped the landscape with chart-topping hits, groundbreaking collaborations, and the discovery of exceptional talent, garnering over 10 billion and streams to date.





Offering Full Capabilities of US Brand with Launch of Highly Successful Creative Agency, Content Arm and Consumer Products Division





Mass Appeal India is the global extension of the esteemed Mass Appeal brand, a dominant voice in the Hip Hop culture co-founded by GRAMMY AWARD winner Nas with its roots in New York. Dedicated to amplifying India's burgeoning Hip Hop culture on a global scale, the label has garnered widespread acclaim with global hits such as "Obsessed" by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma, "With You" by AP Dhillon, "KARAM" by KSHMR, and DIVINE's multi-platinum debut album "Kohinoor," and the exciting follow-ups "Punya Paap" and "Gunehgar".







Mass Appeal India's collaborative spirit extends to partnerships with acclaimed artists including Jass Manak, Raf-Saperra, Jaskaran, Nazz, and The Ranjha, expanding its global footprint. The label's influence also reaches the South Indian music scene, promoting talents such as Vedan, Dabzee, Baby Jean, and Thirumali. Notable collaborations include "Street Dreams" by DIVINE and JUNO award winner Karan Aujla, and "Problems Over Peace" by AP Dhillon and UK grime star Stormzy.







Now at the 5-year mark, Mass Appeal India is poised to elevate its presence and expand its reach by introducing a comprehensive suite of services including creative, content, consumer and experiential into the vibrant India market, aiming to significantly build and accelerate the rapid growing Hip Hop scene. Modeling off the success of the US brand, where the team produced top-performing documentary work including Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men with Showtime, Freaknik with Hulu, as well as awarding winning brand work with Google, adidas, Patron, Amazon & more, Mass Appeal India is set out to deliver groundbreaking brand work and innovative storytelling across various platforms.







"The last 5 years have been incredible as Mass Appeal has grown into a leader in the Indian music industry,” says CEO Peter Bittenbender . It has been so rewarding to help grow the global interest in Indian Hip Hop. Now, it's the perfect time to launch the remaining divisions of the business to best serve the needs of our talent and continue to elevate how we tell stories on a global scale.



