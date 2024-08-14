Silverstars Foundation And Josh Celebrate India's 78Th Independence Day With #Salaamgen60 Campaign: A Tribute To The Nation's Senior Citizens

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India As India proudly marks its 78th Independence Day, SilverStars Foundation and Josh, India's fastest growing and most engaged short-video app, have announced the launch of the #SalaamGen60 campaign video, a heartfelt tribute to the elder generation of the nation. The campaign honours those aged 60 and above, recognizing their invaluable contributions to India's progress, resilience, and identity, while showcasing the resilient spirit of India.





Campaign has generated over 200 million views, 11 million+ likes and inspired the creation of 17,000+ UGC videos





At the heart of the #SalaamGen60 campaign is a modern rendition of the iconic 1962 song "Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon," which has been reimagined to capture the essence of patriotism, hope, and the enduring spirit of India's elder generation. Saregama has generously supported the initiative by granting permission to use the track and give it a modern spin.





The campaign kicked off on the 6th of August, inviting Josh users across the country to participate in the #SalaamGen60 challenge, celebrating and expressing their gratitude towards this generation. It has so far generated over 200 million views, 11 million+ likes and inspired the creation of 17,000+ UGC videos, making it one of the most impactful initiatives of its kind, and highlighting the often underrepresented 60+ demographic.





Meenakshi Menon, Founder, SilverStars Foundation, "As we celebrate 77 years of Independence, we must honour the 149 million seniors in India who have shaped our nation's legacy. These are the very individuals who laid the foundation of a free and independent India, yet many today face a future without the safety net they so rightly deserve. At SilverStars Foundation, we are committed to turning the spotlight on this often-neglected segment, striving to create a meaningful impact in their lives. Our mission is to ensure that aging is not a burden but a celebration of the wisdom and experience that these seniors bring. The collaborative Music Video we are launching is more than just a tribute-it is a call to action for our nation to unite in support of our elders through the #SalaamGen60 movement. Together, we can build a future where our seniors live with dignity, independence, and a sense of belonging."





Speaking on the campaign, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem, Sunder Venketraman said“SalaamGen60 is a campaign close to our hearts, as it honors the elder generation who have shaped the very fabric of our nation. The theme of the campaign-centered around the beloved song 'Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon'-is a reminder of the timeless values of patriotism, hope, and unity that our elders have instilled in us. This Independence Day, we are proud to lead a movement that not only celebrates the past but also inspires the future.”





The campaign was further amplified on Dailyhunt, OneIndia, and RedFM, significantly boosting reach and participation. The Delhi Police also extended their support through on-ground video initiatives and amplification efforts, adding credibility and a sense of civic responsibility to the campaign.





About SilverStars Foundation

We believe that every senior is a SilverStar – bright with wisdom and experience. SilverStars have been responsible for leading their families, communities and society. As they get older, they are made to feel that they are a burden, many feel irrelevant, they don't count, often they are forgotten. We are here to support and hand-hold them through these day-to-day struggles.





SilverStars Foundation (SSF) is a Section 8 company, a non-profit, set up by GenSxty Tribe Pvt. Ltd. to address the needs of the underserved 50+ population of India. From job skilling to livelihood generation and employment to practical education. From access to best in class health care (by harnessing the power of technology) to education about Government Schemes and help in accessing them. We at SSF are building a network of services and partners who believe that collectively we can make a significant impact on the lives of seniors across the Country.





About Josh

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best-in-class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with over 153 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users), 74 million DAUs (Daily Active Users), and 23 minutes average time spent.