Justhuman's Hair Revival: A Monsoon Hair Care Kit Uses The Power Of Neurocosmetics To Fight Hair Damage

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Justhuman , India's first brand powered by the science of neurocosmetics acclaimed for its skincare, haircare and personal care products, has created Hair Revival Duo: a unique hair care kit to combat humidity induced hair damage this monsoon.



Justhuman's Hair Revival Duo





Say Goodbye to Frizz and Hair Damage

The monsoon season brings with it an increase in humidity, leading to frizz, breakage, and overall hair damage. Justhuman's Hair Revival Duo is meticulously crafted to protect and nourish hair, ensuring it remains healthy, shiny, and manageable throughout the rainy season.





What's Inside the Kit ?

Justhuman Ayugrowth Hair Oil: Formulated with a potent blend of 22 oils and natural extracts, this elixir nourishes hair at the roots, reducing hair loss and promoting regrowth. This oil embraces natural goodness and is free from sulfates, parabens, and toxic chemicals. It uses the power of botanicals like amla, brahmi, and hibiscus, ensuring a toxin-free hair care ritual.

Burgeon Hair Growth Serum: Justhuman's all-natural formula features BURGEON-UP stem extract, a plant-based ingredient clinically proven to boost hair growth and prevent hair loss. Complete with Stimucap to reduce inflammation and Kerashaft V to add texture and volume, this patented formula is the ultimate hair and confidence boost.

How to Use the Kit

Both the oil and serum can be used together consistently for 30 days, to see smoother, fuller and more nourished hair. It is also recommended to incorporate Biotin and a multi-seed mixture such as pumpkin, watermelon, sunflower, chia, flax, sesame, and soy nuts into your diet which are known to help against hair loss. (Do consult your doctor to decide on the right supplement for you).