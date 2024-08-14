Investornewsbreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Subsidiary Partners With Bango To Expand Reach, Launch In New Markets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) , a leading online lottery services provider, and its subsidiary, Sports, are expanding their partnership with Bango PLC (AIM: BGO) , (“Bango”), the global leader in subscription-bundling and digital-commerce solutions. According to the announcement, the companies will work together to expand Sports's reach to new markets worldwide through Bango's extensive international distribution network. Specifically, the agreement is focused on launching Sports in 40 markets, primarily targeting North America and Europe, with additional expansions into a handful of markets across Latin America and the Asia Pacific region.
“Our vision to transform the sports fan experience into something seamless and immersive continues to take shape through partnerships such as the one with Bango,” said Lottery and Sport CEO Matthew McGahan in the press release.“These deals are central to our strategy of delivering localized, branded sports content directly to consumers' mobile devices. The integration with Bango's Digital Vending Machine(R)
significantly expands our global footprint and access to fans who crave a novel way to engage with sports content. We remain dedicated to establishing Sports as the ultimate destination for sports enthusiasts, offering the latest and most exclusive sports content and look forward to announcing new content and distribution deals shortly.”
About Lottery
Inc.
Lottery, Inc. is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to the Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how nonprofit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does,
Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. To learn more about the company, visit .
