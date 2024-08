Investornewsbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) Appoints Global Mining Sector Veteran To The Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Torr Metals (TSX.V: TMET) , a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Gordon Maxwell, P.Geo, as a new member of its Board of Directors. Gordon is a highly distinguished B.Sc. Hon. Geologist from the University of Manitoba with nearly four decades of experience across the global sector, holding significant leadership roles at Noranda Exploration, Xstrata, and Glencore. In addition, his contributions to the Canadian mining have earned him prestigious industry accolades.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gordon to Torr Metals. With his wealth of knowledge in the regions and mineralizing systems central to our project, alongside a distinguished career at industry giants like Noranda, Xstrata, and Glencore, Gordon brings a level of unparalleled expertise that will significantly enhance our exploration efforts. His deep understanding of these geological settings, paired with his commitment to health, safety, and sustainable mining practices, will be instrumental as we advance our projects. Gordon's recognized contributions to the Canadian mining industry, particularly his work with Indigenous communities, align perfectly with our values and our vision for the future of the company,” commented Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO of Torr Metals.

To view the full press release, visit



About Torr Metals Inc.

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the ~140 km2 Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in Central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 km north of the city of Merritt and 286 km by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to TMET are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN