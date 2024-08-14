Q2 Saw Tech, Industry Demanding More Gold, WGC Data Shows
Data released by the World Gold Council shows that
in the second quarter,
the demand for gold from tech and industry continued rebounding. Industrial and technology applications consumed more than 80 gold tons this past quarter, representing an 11% increase year-on-year. This rise pushed up the demand for gold for the first half of 2024 to 162 tons.
In the tech industry, the field of Electronics was the main driver of gold demand. This comes as the demand for chips used in...
