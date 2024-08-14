KREWECAR Expands Operations To Charleston, Providing Safe And Family-Friendly Rideshare Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KREWECAR , a woman-owned rideshare service, is excited to announce its expansion to Charleston, marking the company's continued commitment to providing safe and personalized transportation solutions for families. With operations already established in New Orleans and Nashville, KREWECAR is now ready to serve the families of Charleston with their unique and family-friendly services.KREWECAR was founded by Beth Nettles, a mother of two young children, who recognized the need for a rideshare service that caters specifically to families. With the rise of rideshare apps, many parents were left feeling uneasy about the safety and convenience of using these services with their children. This led Beth to create KREWECAR, a service that prioritizes the safety and comfort of families, especially those traveling with young children.The expansion to Charleston is a strategic move for KREWECAR, as the city is known for its family-friendly atmosphere and attracts many tourists with young children. KREWECAR's services, which include car seats and booster seats for children of all ages, will provide a convenient and stress-free transportation option for families visiting the city. Additionally, KREWECAR's drivers are carefully selected and trained to ensure the highest level of safety and professionalism for their passengers."We are thrilled to bring KREWECAR to Charleston and provide families with a safe and reliable transportation option," says Beth Nettles, founder and CEO of KREWECAR. "As a mother myself, I understand the importance of having peace of mind when traveling with young children. Our expansion to Charleston is a testament to our commitment to providing personalized and family-friendly services to our customers."KREWECAR's expansion to Charleston is a significant milestone for the company and a testament to its success in providing safe and personalized transportation solutions for families. With operations now established in three major cities, KREWECAR is on a mission to make family travel easier and more convenient. Families in Charleston can now download the KREWECAR app and experience the difference in family-friendly rideshare services.

