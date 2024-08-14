Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Concludes Historic 60Th International Biennial Boule In Houston

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. proudly concludes its 60th International Biennial Boule, held from July 31 to August 4, 2024, at the George R. Brown Center in Houston, Texas. The event marked the first Boule in Houston since 1996 and generated a substantial $10 million economic impact on the city, along with over $550,000.00 in philanthropic contributions that will directly benefit the Houston metro area.

During the Boule, Sigma Gamma Rho implemented numerous projects aligned with its five essential national programs, addressing critical issues such as maternal health, mental health, general wellness, education, voting rights, food disparities, and financial support for underrepresented populations and youth.

A highlight of the event was the Public Meeting, featuring an inspiring speech from Vice President Kamala Harris, which drew thousands of attendees and was covered by over 100 media outlets. The gathering featured a host of dignitaries, making it a memorable occasion.

In a fitting tribute, the Boule bid farewell to International President Rasheeda S. Liberty, celebrating her remarkable leadership over the past four years. Reflecting on her tenure, President Liberty stated,“It has been an honor to serve Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. over the last four years. Together, we have achieved significant milestones, and the work of Sigma will continue to make a lasting impact on our communities worldwide.”

The event featured a star-studded Sneaker Ball concert, with performances by Big Daddy Kane, Mannie Fresh, and Da Brat, and was hosted by the legendary MC Lyte who is a proud member of the Sorority. Additionally, several distinguished individuals across all sectors were inducted as honorary members, further enhancing the legacy of Sigma Gamma Rho.

At the conclusion of the Boule, Sigma Gamma Rho elected their 26th International President Marica Harris who will now lead this global women's organization.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. remains committed to its mission of enhancing the quality of life for women and their families globally, as expressed in its slogan, "Greater Service, Greater Progress." The sorority looks forward to continuing its work and making a positive difference in communities around the world. The global sisterhood will reconvene in 2026 in Tampa, Florida for the 61st Biennial Boule.

About Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on November 12, 1922, on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis by Seven African American Women Educators. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated has welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession. The sorority has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Ghana, Germany, South Korea, U.S. Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates and most recently Japan. The organization also has active affiliate groups devoted to empowering women at different stages in life. The Rhoer Club Affiliates (teenage girls) and Philos Affiliates (friends of the sorority) also assist alumnae chapters with various service efforts and programs.

Sigma Gamma Rho's commitment to service is expressed in its slogan,“Greater Service, Greater Progress.” The sorority has a proud history of providing positive and proactive community outreach nationally and internationally. The programs, partnerships, and sponsorships represent Sigma Gamma Rho's commitment to promoting the greater good in education, service, and leadership development. For more information, visit .

