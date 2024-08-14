India Announces 23-Member Squad For SAFF U20 Men’S Championship 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) India U20 Head Coach Ranjan Chaudhuri on Wednesday announced a 23-member squad for the SAFF U20 Men's Championship 2024, to be played in Kathmandu, Nepal from August 16 to 28, 2024. India are placed in Group B along with Maldives and Bhutan. Three teams in Group A are Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Defending Champions India will be hoping to replicate their success from the 2022 edition of the in which they defeated the Bangladesh side 5-2 after extra time.

India is also the most successful side in the history of the SAFF competitions with nine to their name, the most recent being the 2023 edition of the tournament where the hosts defeated Kuwait 5-4 in a thrilling penalty shootout, securing the SAFF Championship 2023 title.

India will be facing Bhutan on August 19 and Maldives on August 23. If the side manages to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament, then the knockout schedule will see them play on either August 25 or 26 depending on the standing they finish at on the table. The finals of the tournament will be played on August 28.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Lionel Daryl Rymmei, Sahil, Priyansh Dubey.

Defenders: Ricky Meetei Haobam, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Dhanajit Ashangbam, Manabir Basumatary, Thomas Kanamoottil Cherian, Sonam Tsewang Lhokham, Pramveer.

Midfielders: Manjot Singh Dhami, Vanlalpeka Guite, Akash Tirkey, Ebindas Yesudasan, Manglenthang Kipgen, Gurnaj Singh Grewal

Forwards: Kelvin Singh Taorem, Korou Singh Thingujam, Monirul Molla, Thanglalsoun Gangte, Naoba Meitei Pangambam, Gwgwmsar Goyary.

Head coach: Ranjan Chaudhuri