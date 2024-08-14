The Evolution Of Match-3: Wildlife Studios And Team Tiger Unite Puzzle Mechanics With An Engaging Narrative Adventure In Secret Puzzle Society

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wildlife Studios is excited to announce the launch of Secret Puzzle Society, the first release from their affiliate studio Team Tiger Games. In this game, players are invited to search for hidden clues and uncover the truth about

a secret society of puzzle-loving villains. To achieve this, they will need to conquer challenging levels and navigate rooms filled with dangerous traps!

SAO PAULO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Tiger Games, owned by Wildlife Studios, is thrilled to unveil its debut game, Secret Puzzle Society (SPS), which was made available to the public for free on August 5th on both Google Play

and the Apple App Store . Studio co-founders Mike Chera and Matt Wylds, who previously designed and led multiple hits the match-3 space, have partnered up to once again delight players with a fresh new take on the genre.

"We are massively thankful to Wildlife for their partnership and belief in our team. We are thrilled with the release of this first game and already looking forward to bringing our next ideas to life under the same creative freedom we have enjoyed so far", said Matt Wylds, Co-founder and Studio Director. "The feedback we have received from players has been incredible and the team is beyond excited to continue delivering new puzzles and rooms regularly. We are confident SPS can grow into a hit game", complemented Mike Chera, Co-founder and Creative Director at Team Tiger.

The storyline engages players in an investigation alongside Brooke, a character destined to stop the villainous Secret Puzzle Society organization by finding clues and unmasking their members. Together, they will explore abandoned houses, mansions and ballrooms, solving various match-3 puzzles to uncover clues and stop their evil plans.

At every turn, the secret society will set traps to try to stop the investigation, but players and Brooke must overcome them with wit and cleverness, taking down each member one by one. They are not alone on this journey, as the enigmatic Red Raven, an old member, seems to be on their side... or is he? The story is full of twists, and uncovering them all is what makes this game unique.

According to Wildlife executives, the game had excellent performance during soft launch and was well received upon the worldwide release, ranking among the top downloaded games during the launch week. For more information, visit

.

About Wildlife Studios

Wildlife is one of the largest mobile gaming companies in the world. In thirteen years, it has launched 70+ games with over 4 billion downloads, including hits like Sniper 3D, Zooba, Tennis Clash, War Machines, Colorfy, and many others. Founded by brothers Victor and Arthur Lazarte in 2011 and backed by Benchmark, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Vulcan Capital, the company currently has over 500 employees distributed across Brazil, the US and Europe. To learn more about Wildlife, visit .

SOURCE Wildlife Studios