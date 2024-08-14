Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Dividend
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOGANSPORT, Ind., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol“LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.45 on each share of its common stock for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2024 to the holders of record on September 13, 2024.
