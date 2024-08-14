The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Proudly Announces 2024 Preseason Watch List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., along with presenting sponsor A. O. Smith Corporation are honored to announce the 2024 Golden Arm Award candidates. This season's list acknowledges 63 of the nation's leading quarterbacks, representing all 10 FBS conferences
The preseason Watch List, semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.
2024 Golden Arm Award Watch List Presented by A. O. Smith
Joey Aguilar, App State
Drew Allar, Penn State
Luke Altmyer, Illinois
Rocco Becht, Iowa State
Carson Beck, Georgia
Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State
Max Brosmer, Minnesota
Byrum Brown, South Florida
Hudson Card, Purdue
Thomas Castellanos, Boston College
Brady Cook, Missouri
Jalon Daniels, Kansas
Ashton Daniels, Stanford
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech
Billy Edwards Jr., Maryland
Quinn Ewers, Texas
Noah Fifita, Arizona
TJ Finley, Western Kentucky
Dequan Finn, Baylor
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado State
Brett Gabbert, Miami (OH)
Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Ethan Garbers, UCLA
Garrett Greene, West Virginia
Seth Henigan, Memphis
Will Howard, Ohio State
KJ Jefferson, UCF
Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
Mikey Keene, Fresno State
Haynes King, Georgia Tech
Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
Grayson McCall, NC State
Kyle McCord, Syracuse
Cade McNamara, Iowa
Fernando Mendoza, Cal
Graham Mertz, Florida
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Behren Morton, Texas Tech
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Andrew Peasley, Wyoming
Cameron Rising, Utah
Will Rogers, Washington
Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
Kaidon Salter, Liberty
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Brayden Schager, Hawai'i
Blake Shapen, Mississippi State
Tyler Shough, Louisville
Donovan Smith, Houston
Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati
Preston Stone, SMU
Payton Thorne, Auburn
DJ Uiagalelei, Florida State
Tyler Van Dyke, Wisconsin
Brock Vandagriff, Kentucky
Nicholas Vattiato, Middle Tennessee
Cam Ward, Miami
Conner Weigman, Texas A&M
Hayden Wolff, Western Michigan
Nate Yarnell, Pittsburgh
Jacob Zeno, UAB
The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.
This year's award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy at the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award celebration the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday, December 6, 2024.
Giving life to the commitment to give back, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith continue to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes.
Sharing a tradition of innovation with Johnny Unitas, who invented football's two-minute drill, A. O. Smith has been an innovator in its industry for 150 years. What began as a small machine shop in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1874, has evolved into a leading global water technology company committed to improving the lives of its customers by ensuring access to clean, safe, hot water.
The learn more about the 2024 Watch List and to watch the full reveal, please visit: 2024 Golden Arm Award Watch List. For more information on the Golden Arm Award, please visit: Golden Arm Award. Additionally, follow the conversation throughout the college football season on Twitter, @GoldenArmAward, and use the hashtags #GoldenArmAward and #InnovationLeaders.
Sponsors of the Golden Arm Award Presented by A. O. Smith Corporation include: MedStar Sports Medicine, The Babe Ruth Museum, Comcast, Dunbar Security Solutions, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, Haddock Investments, HMS Insurance Associates, Inc., Milwaukee Tool, Encore, TRAY, AE2 Creative, Wolf Professional Security, and Extraordinar Luxury Transportation.
About A. O. Smith
Celebrating its 150th year of business, A. O. Smith is a leading global water technology and manufacturing company that proudly employs more than 12,000 people who together provide water heating and water treatment solutions. A. O. Smith offers its customers an advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes and supports the world's broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters as well as commercial boilers. This single-source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by decades of research and innovation. For the most up-to-date A. O. Smith news, like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn and visit .
