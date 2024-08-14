The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Proudly Announces 2024 Preseason Watch List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Golden Arm Award Sponsors

2024 Golden Arm Candidates

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., along with presenting sponsor A. O. Smith Corporation are honored to announce the 2024 Golden Arm Award candidates. This season's list acknowledges 63 of the nation's leading quarterbacks, representing all 10 FBS as well as independent.The preseason Watch List, semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.2024 Golden Arm Award Watch List Presented by A. O. SmithJoey Aguilar, App StateDrew Allar, Penn StateLuke Altmyer, IllinoisRocco Becht, Iowa StateCarson Beck, GeorgiaAlan Bowman, Oklahoma StateMax Brosmer, MinnesotaByrum Brown, South FloridaHudson Card, PurdueThomas Castellanos, Boston CollegeBrady Cook, MissouriJalon Daniels, KansasAshton Daniels, StanfordJaxson Dart, Ole MissKyron Drones, Virginia TechBilly Edwards Jr., MarylandQuinn Ewers, TexasNoah Fifita, ArizonaTJ Finley, Western KentuckyDequan Finn, BaylorBrayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Colorado StateBrett Gabbert, Miami (OH)Dillon Gabriel, OregonEthan Garbers, UCLAGarrett Greene, West VirginiaSeth Henigan, MemphisWill Howard, Ohio StateKJ Jefferson, UCFAthan Kaliakmanis, RutgersMikey Keene, Fresno StateHaynes King, Georgia TechCade Klubnik, ClemsonRiley Leonard, Notre DameGrayson McCall, NC StateKyle McCord, SyracuseCade McNamara, IowaFernando Mendoza, CalGraham Mertz, FloridaJalen Milroe, AlabamaBehren Morton, Texas TechGarrett Nussmeier, LSUAndrew Peasley, WyomingCameron Rising, UtahWill Rogers, WashingtonKurtis Rourke, IndianaKaidon Salter, LibertyShedeur Sanders, ColoradoBrayden Schager, Hawai'iBlake Shapen, Mississippi StateTyler Shough, LouisvilleDonovan Smith, HoustonBrendan Sorsby, CincinnatiPreston Stone, SMUPayton Thorne, AuburnDJ Uiagalelei, Florida StateTyler Van Dyke, WisconsinBrock Vandagriff, KentuckyNicholas Vattiato, Middle TennesseeCam Ward, MiamiConner Weigman, Texas A&MHayden Wolff, Western MichiganNate Yarnell, PittsburghJacob Zeno, UABThe namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.This year's award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy at the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award celebration the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday, December 6, 2024.Giving life to the commitment to give back, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith continue to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes.Sharing a tradition of innovation with Johnny Unitas, who invented football's two-minute drill, A. O. Smith has been an innovator in its industry for 150 years. What began as a small machine shop in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1874, has evolved into a leading global water technology company committed to improving the lives of its customers by ensuring access to clean, safe, hot water.The learn more about the 2024 Watch List and to watch the full reveal, please visit: 2024 Golden Arm Award Watch List. For more information on the Golden Arm Award, please visit: Golden Arm Award. Additionally, follow the conversation throughout the college football season on Twitter, @GoldenArmAward, and use the hashtags #GoldenArmAward and #InnovationLeaders.Sponsors of the Golden Arm Award Presented by A. O. Smith Corporation include: MedStar Sports Medicine, The Babe Ruth Museum, Comcast, Dunbar Security Solutions, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, Haddock Investments, HMS Insurance Associates, Inc., Milwaukee Tool, Encore, TRAY, AE2 Creative, Wolf Professional Security, and Extraordinar Luxury Transportation.About A. O. SmithCelebrating its 150th year of business, A. O. Smith is a leading global water technology and manufacturing company that proudly employs more than 12,000 people who together provide water heating and water treatment solutions. A. O. Smith offers its customers an advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes and supports the world's broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters as well as commercial boilers. This single-source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by decades of research and innovation. For the most up-to-date A. O. Smith news, like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn and visit .

