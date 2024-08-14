Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Market Trends Is Electrifying Growth Cycle: Polaris, Waev, Club Car

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Neighborhood Electric Vehicle market to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Neighborhood Electric Vehicle market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Neighborhood Electric Vehicle market. The Neighborhood Electric Vehicle market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.3 Billion at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The market value is pegged at USD 3.2 Billion.Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @The Major Players Covered in this Report:Polaris Inc. (United States), Waev Inc. (United States), Club Car (United States), eNVy Electric Neighborhood Vehicle (United States), ako (Lithuania), Ariel North America (United States), Eli Electric Vehicles (United States), Estrima S.p.A (Italy), Clean Motion (Sweden), Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (China), GreenScooter (South Africa), Kandi America (United States), Kilow (France), Musoshi (Turkey), Columbia Vehicle Group Inc (United States), Luvly (Sweden)Definition:The Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market refers to the industry segment focused on the production, distribution, and sale of low-speed electric vehicles that are primarily designed for short-distance travel in residential areas, urban settings, and gated communities. These vehicles, often resembling small cars or golf carts, are typically battery-powered and have a maximum speed of around 25-35 mph (40-56 km/h).Market Trends:.Advanced li-ion batteries improve NEV range and performance, enhancing user confidence..Smart connectivity features, including GPS and remote diagnostics, are enhancing the user experience.Market Drivers:.Environmental concerns and strict emission standards drive demand for zero-emission neighborhood electric vehicles..Government incentives and subsidies make NEVs more accessible and attractive to consumers.Market Opportunities:.Collaborations with smart city planners integrate NEVs into urban mobility solutions..Expanding car-sharing and ride-hailing services using NEVs taps into the shared mobility trend.Get Access to Statistical Data, Charts & Key Players' Strategies @The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Neighborhood Electric Vehicle market segments by Types: by Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)) by Battery Type (Lead-Acid Battery, Lithium-Ion Battery, Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery, Others)Detailed analysis of Neighborhood Electric Vehicle market segments by Applications: Personal Use, Commercial Use (such as Delivery Services, Ride Sharing, etc.), Public Transportation, OthersMajor Key Players of the Market:Polaris Inc. Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Objectives of the Report:- To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Neighborhood Electric Vehicle market by value and volume.- To estimate the market shares of major segments of the ((keyword)) market.- To showcase the development of the Neighborhood Electric Vehicle market in different parts of the world.- To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Neighborhood Electric Vehicle market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.- To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Neighborhood Electric Vehicle market.- To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Neighborhood Electric Vehicle market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.Global Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Market Breakdown by Application (Individual Meal, Family Meal, Catered Events) by Service Type (Meal Preparation, Customized Menu Planning, Grocery Shopping Services) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) Major highlights from Table of Contents:Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Market Study Coverage:- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Global Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Market Size & Growth Outlook 2024-2030 market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.- Global Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Market Size & Growth Outlook 2024-2030 Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.- Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Market Production by Region Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.Key Points Covered in Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Market Report:- Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers- Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Market Competition by Manufacturers- Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)- Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)- Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Meal Preparation, Customized Menu Planning, Grocery Shopping Services}- Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Market Analysis by Application {Individual Meal, Family Meal, Catered Events}- Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis. 