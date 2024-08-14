NETA Auto's New Model Makes Its Large-Scale Shipment As Global Expansion Continues To Accelerate

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Shanghai, China – On August 13, 350 units of the right-hand drive NETA X began loading at the Shanghai Waigaoqiao for shipment to Thailand. Since the successful dual-market launch of the NETA X in Thailand and Malaysia on July 25, orders have been steadily rising, Approximately 1,000 units of the NETA X set to be shipped globally to Southeast Asia and Latin America. This shipment, as the first large-scale dispatch following the NETA X's international launch, marks an acceleration in NETA Auto's global expansion.







The impressive order volume reflects NETA Auto's strong technical expertise and its deep understanding of market demands as it accelerates international expansion. As a representative of new energy vehicle brands going global, NETA Auto continuously enriches its overseas product lineup and plays a key role in leading product design trends and guiding the integration and upgrading of the industry chain in international markets. To meet the expectations, driving habits, and regulatory requirements of oversea consumers, NETA Auto has made numerous localization adjustments to the exported models. While retaining the outstanding performance and design of the NETA X, the vehicle features a specially adjusted cabin layout to ensure a more comfortable and convenient driving experience for oversea consumers. In terms of smart features, it is equipped with an intelligent driving assistance system, a multi-language smart cockpit, OTA upgrades, providing an advanced smart driving experience for .global users.







As the first stop of NETA Auto bring global, Thailand is a key market for NETA's Southeast Asian strategy. Following the enthusiastic launch of the NETA X, NETA Auto has also introduced a home delivery service tailored for Thai consumers, fulfilling its core mission of“Tech for All” with practical end-user services. After the first delivery of the NETA X on August 1, the company received widespread acclaim. To date, over 17,000 Thai consumers have experienced the new NETA products, with 42 stores currently operating in Thailand. The company plans to establish more dealership channels in the second half of the year and accelerate the operation of local factories.

In the equally enthusiastic and dynamic Brazil, after a multi-day launch event, NETA Auto officially introduced its three flagship products. The company will complete the first batch of deliveries in the near future. As a key market for NETA's expansion in South America, Brazil will not only see the launch of high-quality new energy vehicles tailored to diverse local consumer needs but will also see the establishment of more flagship stores. By the end of August, two dealerships will open in São Paulo and Brasília, with the number of dealerships expected to reach 30 by the end of the year. Additionally, to meet the growing sales volume in the Brazilian market, NETA Auto will actively seek KD assembly opportunities, building a KD factory in Brazil to deepen localization efforts and serve the entire South American market.

NETA Auto has consistently adhered to its overseas strategy of“Deepening in ASEAN, Expanding in South America, and Developing in the Middle East and Africa.” Since the beginning of 2024, its international expansion has been accelerating. In the first half of the year, its overseas sales reached 17,687 units, making it the top exporter among new energy vehicle companies. It is believed that NETA Auto will deliver a high-end product experience to global consumers with its outstanding product quality, intelligent functionality, and competitive pricing. At the same time, it will contribute to accelerating the electrification, intelligentization, and innovative integration of the industry chain in local markets.