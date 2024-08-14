How Henkel Is Exceeding Sustainability Goals
Date
8/14/2024 2:00:44 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
Originally published by the National Association of Manufacturers
If you ask Henkel how it managed to cut its worldwide carbon footprint in half a few years ago, its leaders will gladly let you in on the secret: there isn't one.
The impressive reduction is down to common sense and good old-fashioned effort.
Click here to read more from this interview between Pernille Lind Olsen, President of Henkel North America, and the National Association of Manufacturers.
MENAFN14082024007202015466ID1108555182
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.