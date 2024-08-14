عربي


How Henkel Is Exceeding Sustainability Goals

8/14/2024 2:00:44 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by the National Association of Manufacturers

If you ask Henkel how it managed to cut its worldwide carbon footprint in half a few years ago, its leaders will gladly let you in on the secret: there isn't one.

The impressive reduction is down to common sense and good old-fashioned effort.

Click here to read more from this interview between Pernille Lind Olsen, President of Henkel North America, and the National Association of Manufacturers.

