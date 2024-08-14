Baker Tilly Shatters The Confines Of Traditional Thinking To Ignite Innovation

(MENAFN- 3BL) How does Baker Tilly spark fresh thinking and light the fire of innovation? By creating an environment that inspires team members to break barriers fearlessly.

In its second year, Baker Tilly's Innovation Ignite program is generating that spark. This program has expanded from focusing on early-career professionals to including team members with a mixture of experience levels, unlocking opportunities across our firm.

"Last year was a resounding success," said Kristen Russell , managing director of Strategy and Innovation.“This year, we aimed to build on that by diversifying our participants and expanding opportunities for growth, learning, and challenging themselves and their colleagues.”

Leaning into Expertise, Learning, and New Experiences

Innovation Ignite is a dynamic, experiential development program that allows team members to enhance their innovation and problem-solving skills, work on real business opportunities, and build relationships across our firm.

To date, 120 people have participated in Innovation Ignite, ranging from senior managers and directors to early-career professionals, leveraging the power of blended expertise for this round.

"The Ignite program provided a unique opportunity for each of us," said Brian Metuge, senior manager in Assurance. "We acquired new skills and new ways of thinking about innovation and how to approach problems."

Participants spent an intensive week together in our Innovation Lab in the Madison, Wisconsin office, where they could bounce ideas off each other and dedicate focused time to their projects.

"My current role is very execution-oriented, where I put my head down and work through assigned tasks," said Will Nummy, an analyst in R/E Valuation on the DCA Real Estate Advisory team. "The week was very refreshing as our work was idea-focused.”

"We had time to 'camp out' in the problem and were encouraged not to rush to solutions," said Grant Tidmore, senior manager of Resource Management. "That is precisely what I will bring back to my teams and day-to-day work."

Ignite teaches how to bring innovation into our everyday work, as an essential skill that can translate across our firm and client work.

"I liked how each session helped to guide and build on the ideas in working toward a solution to a real problem our clients face," added Natalie Cole, an associate in Tax.

At the end of the program, our Innovation Board was on hand to hear presentations and witness the ideas and innovation generated throughout the week.

Principal Nuwandi Trahan, who sits on our Innovation Board, emphasized the career-building effect of learning these skills and the power of seeing the resulting ideas taken seriously.

“We need to push them to do what they love doing, what we know they're capable of doing, what they're good at, and what they are excited about,” said Nuwandi.“When they are excited, they have the initiative. You're not forcing them but rather giving them the opportunity to succeed, and that will trickle down to great client work.”

Limitless

The after-effects of Innovation Ignite paint a positive picture of how participants bring their newfound innovation mindsets with them after their experience. Team members saw the power in our firm's investment in their future, sharing increased confidence in encouraging colleagues to engage in innovative efforts and knowing they can articulate how innovation plays a role in their industry.

"I loved Ignite," said Sylvia Dyke, senior manager in Assurance. "I feel so much more connected to the firm after this experience and so much more supported now that I know we have so many dedicated professionals advocating for a better Baker Tilly."

It's clear: the opportunity to innovate is all around. Sometimes, you just need a spark to see how far you can go.

"Our future as a firm is limitless," added Kristen.

Learn more about how Baker Tilly is fostering a culture of innovation.