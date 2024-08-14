T-Mobile Readies For Tropical Storm Ernesto To Keep Puerto Rico And The U.S. Virgin Islands Connected

(MENAFN- 3BL) With Tropical Storm Ernesto moving towards Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, T-Mobile has activated its emergency plans to help keep customers, communities, first responders and others connected through expected heavy rains, flooding and tropical force winds. Here's how we're working to support the communities we serve and the they rely on:

Network Readiness

Our Emergency Management team, together with our National Operations Centers, is vigilantly monitoring the storm and our network's performance. T-Mobile is prepared to quickly deploy team members along with microwave and satellite equipment to restore or boost connectivity as needed. This equipment is pre-staged at critical and strategic locations for rapid deployment after the storm and includes:



COLTs and COWs: Cell-on-Light-Trucks and Cell-on-Wheels that can be driven or towed to impacted areas to temporarily restore or boost service

Quick-deploy and portable VSATs : Satellite dishes called“Very Small Aperture Terminals” that can provide a layer of coverage across broad areas Microwave solutions : Network technology that offers high throughput and low latency for better data usage

The majority of cell sites across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have been hardened with permanent backup power solutions to keep sites on-air through commercial power outages, and our team has additional portable generators ready to go where needed. All fixed and portable generators in the region were refueled ahead of the storm, and teams have tens of thousands of gallons of extra fuel on-hand to support cell sites and infrastructure. Other network sites in the area - including our Mobile Switching Office, Regional Business Office and other emergency hub locations - are also equipped with ready and fueled generators.

Community Support

Our teams are ready to mobilize with Wi-Fi, charging supplies and flashlights to distribute to communities as needed following the storm.

Support for Public Safety

Our emergency team is engaged with numerous federal, regional and local officials, first responders and organizations including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) at the national and regional levels and the Statewide Interoperability Coordinator and State ESF 2 (Communications) Leads for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Agencies needing communications assistance can reach out to our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email at ... .

Employees & Retail Stores

The safety of our employees and their families in the area are of utmost importance. We're monitoring impacts on our employees, retail stores, Customer Experience Centers and other locations and will address any needs that arise. Stores in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are closed today. To check your local store's operation hours, please use our store locator . For existing customers, you can manage your account using the T Life App.

See our newsroom for more information on T-Mobile's Emergency Response .