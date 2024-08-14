Cloroxpro To Launch New Line Of Plant-Based Disinfecting Wipes

(MENAFN- 3BL) With environmentally preferred purchasing policies in place in more than three-quarters of U.S. states and certified eco-conscious products required for new custodial contracts in buildings, demand for more environmentally friendly cleaners in public facilities continues to rise.

That's one reason why we're expanding our Clorox EcoClean product with the launch of Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes. These wipes use naturally derived ingredients, including a citric acid active ingredient, and are made with a 100% plant-based substrate. They still kill 99.9% of germs - without bleach, ammonia or alcohol - so cleaning professionals won't sacrifice efficacy to maintain public spaces.

Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes are the newest addition to our broader line of Clorox EcoClean ready-to-use cleaners and disinfectants, which are certified under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Design for the Environment and Safer Choice programs. Designed for comfortable use (no gloves or personal protective equipment required!) and safe for use on multiple surfaces*, they're the ideal option for cleaning and disinfecting a range of public spaces, including schools, offices and government buildings.

As with all other Clorox EcoClean products, these wipes can help facilities and organizations meet their sustainability goals, including requirements for LEED, ISSA CIMS-Green Building, and Healthy Green Schools and Colleges.

The new wipes also support ambitious ESG goals integrated into our broader companywide strategy. They showcase our efforts to design products that reinforce our commitment to reduce virgin plastics in our supply chain by 50% by 2030. Additionally, all Clorox EcoClean products, including the new disinfecting wipes, come in at least 25% post-consumer recycled plastic packaging.

*When used as directed on hard, nonporous surfaces.