Wholesalepayroll, Anchorra, And Edenark Group Unite To Offer Unique Impact Investing Opportunity

Unique Green opportunity for investors looking to maximize the impact of their charitable contributions

- Al WagnerMARCO ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WholesalePayroll ( ) has been approved for charitable investing through donor-advised funds, offering a unique opportunity for investors looking to maximize the impact of their charitable contributions.This initiative benefits WholesalePayroll by providing increased capital resources to support its growth. For donors, the advantage lies in investing in a company that has the potential to multiply their investment and align with their charitable values.WholesalePayroll provides accounting professionals with a payroll solution that delivers a 2x-3x increase in profitability, along with enhanced efficiency and improved service delivery. Beyond revolutionizing the payroll industry with its scalable platform, WholesalePayroll is deeply committed to environmental and community stewardship. Since 2022, the company has been certified as an environmentally sustainable business ( ) under the Edenark Group ISO 14001 environmental sustainability program ( ).AnchoRRa ( ) facilitates an impact fund for local charitable giving, enabling donors to make tax-deductible contributions that drive social and environmental benefits while also generating financial returns. Donors can choose where their investments are allocated, and any investment growth remains tax-free. AnchoRRa then channels the original donation and any tax-free growth to donor-selected charities via grants.Thanks to its sustainability certification and commitment to environmental stewardship, WholesalePayroll qualifies as an Impact Company under the AnchoRRa Impact Investment Donor-Advised Funds Platform."Some money is greener than others," said Al Wagner, CEO of WholesalePayroll. " This gives us the opportunity to grow with an investment from people who share the same worldview as we do; that a company should not only provide a great service at a great price but also participate in the community and environment.""We are thrilled to include WholesalePayroll as an Impact Company and offer it as an option to our Impact Investors," said Jennifer Vanderdonckt, Finance Director & Charitable Investor Relations for AnchoRRa. "This is exactly the type of organization we are eager to support."“As the world community increases its support of environmental sustainability, more doors will open, and more opportunities, like the AnchoRRa Impact Fund, will be available to companies certified under a globally recognized program,” said David Goodman, CEO of Edenark Group.“We enjoy seeing the recognition and value our clients gain from their certifications.”WholesalePayroll, at 886 Park Ave, Suite 202, Marco Island, FL 34145, can be reached at or +1 239-394-7301AnchoRRa can be reached at contact-us or +1 855-801-2777 ext. 102Edenark Group can be reached at contact-us/ or +1 561-512-2257

