Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From US Secretary Of State

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call on Wednesday from Secretary of State of the United States of America HE Antony Blinken.

During the call, they discussed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America and ways to support and strengthen them.

They also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the updates on joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, and the emphasis on the need for calm and de-escalation in the region.