(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed today that O2B Early Education ranks No. 1375 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Being featured on the Inc. 5000 list again is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire O2B Early Education team,” said Andy Sherrard, Co-Founder and CEO.“We're thrilled to have moved up in the rankings, which underscores the passion of our educators and the support of the families we are privileged to serve every day. This recognition fuels our commitment to nurturing every child's potential and inspires us to continue our journey of growth and excellence.” The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 5000 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . “Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.“To make the Inc. 5000-with the fast growth that requires-is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.” Beginning in Gainesville, Florida in 1998, O2B Early Education takes a unique and evidence-based approach to early childhood education. With state-of-the-art facilities, indoor learning playgrounds, beautiful outdoor play areas, and extensive training for Fun Crew (team members), O2B Early Education prides itself on being a leader in education for the youngest of learners as well as their families. O2B Early Education has grown to over 65 locations in Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, and Alabama, with more on the way. O2B Early Education focuses on providing high-quality care to children from infancy through their school years.

Media contact:

Michelle M. Deschamps

O2B Early Education

Vice President of Marketing

...

407-897-9251 Related Links

o2bkids.com

cedarspreschool.com

swagchildcenter.org

fdeducation.com



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .