Arash Homampour ‘92 Donates $1 Million To Fund Public Service Scholarships At Southwestern Law School

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southwestern Law School received a $1 million gift from the There Is a Light Foundation, founded by Arash Homampour '92, to fund the There Is a Light Foundation Public Service Scholarships. This generous donation will provide twenty-five $10,000 scholarships annually over the next four years, helping to cultivate a new generation of lawyers dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the world.

“We are grateful to Arash and There Is a Light Foundation for supporting our students who aspire to serve the public,” said Darby Dickerson, President and Dean of Southwestern Law School.“The gift also reflects the impact of paying it forward. By helping our service-minded students serve their future clients, the impact of this gift will ripple throughout and beyond Los Angeles.”

The There Is a Light Foundation Public Service Scholarship will be awarded to students who demonstrate a strong commitment to public service, leadership abilities, and academic excellence. All upper-level students in all Southwestern J.D. programs are eligible to apply.

Homampour, a prominent personal injury attorney and Southwestern alum, has built a remarkable career marked by his dedication to public service. His foundation supports causes such as education, environmental conservation, and consumer advocacy. Born to an immigrant father from Iran, Homampour worked his way through USC and Southwestern Law School, eventually founding his own law firm and achieving numerous high-profile successes. Homampour was recently honored as Outstanding Alumnus of the Year at Southwestern Law School's 33rd Annual Alumni Awards Gala on June 20.

Homampour emphasized the broader significance of this initiative, stating,“Public service has always been a cornerstone of my career. These scholarships will empower future lawyers to drive that change and make a lasting impact in their communities. By investing in their education, we are investing in the future of advocacy and community leadership.”

About Southwestern Law School:

Since 1911, Southwestern Law School has been at the forefront of legal education, shaping the next generation of lawyers and advocates. Dedicated to promoting inclusion, equity, and justice, Southwestern empowers students to reach their potential and serve society with excellence. Learn more at swlaw.edu .

